Pueblo West's sales tax is increasing, but remains lower than neighboring communities

Pueblo West residents will pay a little more in sales tax next year after voters approved a 1% hike for road maintenance last week, but it’s a change that officials here believe will lead to improvement of deteriorating roads.

Starting Jan. 1, Pueblo West residents will pay 5.9% in sales tax, which is still a bargain compared with neighboring communities like Pueblo, where the rate is 7.6%, and Cañon City, where it is 8.4%.

The sales tax breakdown has 2.9% going to the state of Colorado, 1% going to Pueblo County and 2% going to the Pueblo West Metro District. The district will pass on the 1% road tax receipts to the county after officials there agreed to take over Pueblo West road maintenance Jan. 1.

Voters cast 8,391 yes votes (53%) to 7,404 no votes (47%) in passing the new sales tax. The tax is due to sunset in 10 years.

“I want to thank the voters for approving the 1% sales tax,” said Kim Swearingen, Pueblo West board president, on Monday. “I truly appreciate it and I am very happy to see a lot of our hard work pay off.”

It was the third time the district has tried to get the sales tax approval for road maintenance.

“I am hoping we will see some improvements to our roads,” she said.

Pueblo West and county officials are due to meet Nov. 30 to discuss a new intergovernmental agreement that will outline the details of a road maintenance plan.

Pueblo West voters last week also agreed to waive a spending cap for a 2020 measure that earmarked a 1% sales tax for the fire department to build and staff a second fire station.

The cap initially was set at $2.5 million annually, but in 2021, the sales tax generated approximately $3.77 million. Through Oct. 31 this year, the tax has generated about $2.88 million, said Anthony Sandstrom, Pueblo West communications and public engagement specialist.

Voters cast 61% yes votes to 39% no votes on that issue. The fire safety tax will sunset by 2030.

“Our voters have once again voiced their support for our local firefighters,” said Brian Caserta, Pueblo West fire chief and district manager. “The passage of the ballot question further adds to the Pueblo West Fire Department’s resources, allowing us to better protect our citizens.”

“Pueblo West covers an area of about 50 square miles, which is similar to the city of Pueblo. To ensure public safety to the level our (approximately 33,000) residents deserve, we must continually address the needs of our community,” Caserta said.

Board mulls budget, water rate increase for golf course

In other business, the metro district board hosted a public hearing on the 2023 budget. The proposed budget is $65.6 million, up from $63.4 million this year.

It calls for $1 million to be added to the water utility fund for the possible purchase of water rights and a 9% raise for staff to align with inflation in the area. The board will vote on the budget at its Dec. 12 meeting.

The board also approved a price increase for Desert Hawk Golf Course water rates from $1.15 per 1,000 gallons to $1.56 per 1,000 gallons. The board voted 4-1 on the rate increase, with Secretary/Treasurer Joe Mahaney casting the lone no vote.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that we are leasing water from the (Pueblo) Board of Water Works for $2.48 a thousand gallons and selling it to the golf course for $1.56,” Mahaney said.

However, Jeffrey DeHerrera, deputy director of utilities, said the golf course is using well water, backwash and raw water, which costs less to deliver.

The board also approved participating in the “Pueblo Means Business Portal” with Pueblo Regional Planning, which will provide a one-stop shop for those seeking to obtain building permits in Pueblo County. Pueblo West has agreed to pitch in between $10,000 and $20,000 per year for the project.

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps .

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo West's sales tax is increasing, but remains lower than neighboring communities