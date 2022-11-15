Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news latest: Kyiv could ‘shutdown’ as half of country’s energy system disabled, PM says
Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled by a fresh wave of Russian strikes, the government said.As the temperature plummets across Ukraine after the first snowfall in Kyiv, officials were racing to repair power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war.The United Nations warned that Ukraine‘s electricity and water shortages threaten a humanitarian disaster this winter.Moscow dismisses the criticism and describes the attacks are a response to Kyiv’s “unwillingness” to hold peace talks.Meanwhile, Russia’s security service, the FSB, detained...
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
Dominic Raab’s conflicts with staff led to delays in Afghanistan evacuation, sources claim
Dominic Raab’s refusal to speak to some Foreign Office staff he considered “time-wasters” led to “blockages” during the Afghanistan evacuation, with staff at two departments he ran forced to take sick leave because of his alleged behaviour, sources have told the Guardian. New claims emerged...
VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to be able to speak to the media.
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday.
Comments / 0