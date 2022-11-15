ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ukraine news latest: Kyiv could ‘shutdown’ as half of country’s energy system disabled, PM says

Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled by a fresh wave of Russian strikes, the government said.As the temperature plummets across Ukraine after the first snowfall in Kyiv, officials were racing to repair power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war.The United Nations warned that Ukraine‘s electricity and water shortages threaten a humanitarian disaster this winter.Moscow dismisses the criticism and describes the attacks are a response to Kyiv’s “unwillingness” to hold peace talks.Meanwhile, Russia’s security service, the FSB, detained...
The Associated Press

VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to be able to speak to the media.
WASHINGTON STATE

