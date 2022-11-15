ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers hire Ryne Eubanks from Arizona Diamondbacks as new head athletic trainer

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Tigers have significantly reshaped their medical department this offseason.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris didn't renew the contract of Kevin Rand, the senior medical services director, and reassigned head athletic trainer Doug Teter to a new role at the organization's spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida.

Now, there's a new head athletic trainer. Ryne Eubanks, who previously served as the Arizona Diamondbacks' assistant athletic trainer, is joining the Tigers as their athletic trainer in the major leagues. The Tigers announced his addition Tuesday.

Eubanks served as the Diamondbacks' assistant athletic trainer for the past three seasons, from 2020-22. He has worked for the Diamondbacks for the past nine seasons. Before reaching the big-league level, Eubanks was the Diamondbacks' minor league medical coordinator in 2019 and assistant minor league medical coordinator in 2018.

He also handled the role of athletic trainer at several levels in the minors from 2014-17.

Eubanks graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology-exercise science in 2012. He continued his education at Arkansas, earned a master's degree in athletic training in 2014.

