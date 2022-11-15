Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officer assaulted at Cincinnati Entertainment District
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating an assault on a police officer that happened Friday morning. The call came in around 2 a.m about a fight involving weapons at a bar known as College Dropout at 207 Cincinnati Avenue. During the investigation into the...
Man arrested after Northeast Church’s Chicken burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars Friday after a burglary at a Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken early Friday morning. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the burglary took place at 4 a.m. at the Church’s at 5308 Dyer. Officers with the Northeast Regional Command responded to […]
KFOX 14
Young girls allegedly victimized by spouse of El Paso home daycare employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two girls under the age of 10 told El Paso police detectives a man at a home daycare they were enrolled at inappropriately touched them. Officers arrested and charged 66-year-old Mark Rotz, of east El Paso, with two counts of indecency with a child.
KVIA
One officer injured, another had his nose broken after responding to call at College Dropout bar
UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: El Paso police arrested 24-year-old Kyle Demetrius Ellison in connection to an assault against two of its officers. Police say the officers were assaulted after responding to a call early Friday morning. According to investigators, the assault happened when the officers tried to detain Ellison, who was...
Police detain teen with gun at Texas high school
EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.
KVIA
Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
KVIA
El Paso police say 14 year old in possession of gun was taken into custody
EL PASO, Texas -- A 14-year-old student was taken into custody at Eastwood High School, according to El Paso police. Police say there was no threat made and no lockdown. According to police, an educator acted on an anonymous tip and notified police. This is a developing news story. Download...
UPDATE: Man arrested after he allegedly assaulted 2 police officers
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with assaulting two police officers. The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday morning along the 200 block of Cincinnati Ave. Police responded to a fight/shots fired call. When they attempted to detain an individual believed to be […]
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice
EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 18, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Police investigating homicide, related shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Thursday, Nov. 10. The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating. Last Thursday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr. There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside […]
KVIA
El Paso girl, dog with same birth defect become fast friends
EL PASO, Texas -- Take a look at this picture. Girl and dog, side by side, after running and playing together on a beautiful autumn day. Canela the golden retriever is oblivious to how special this moment is to 11-year-old Angelique. It's the first time, after all, she's ever met a dog that has similar abnormalities of the face. Angelique was born with facial separation, and has a cleft lip and palate. Canela also has a mid-facial cleft.
KFOX 14
Doniphan and Redd Road intersection partially blocked due to late night crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department blocked off part of Doniphan east and Redd Road Thursday night for a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. No injuries were reported, dispatch said. Our crew said cars are being removed...
KVIA
El Paso DA asks appellate court to rule on 409th District Court’s actions in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has asked the Texas 8th Court of Appeals to stop the Walmart shooting trial to review the legitimacy of the trial court's orders. The document is called a “motion for stay of trial” and is asking the appellate court to...
El Paso Police: Nothing to Do About Creepy “Assault Rifle” Guy
Last week, the El Paso Police Department put this out on their Twitter:. I guess the cops were getting calls about this…individual. You know the old, “If you see something, SAY something” advice?. That sounds like what people who reported this…person…were doing. Hey, there’s a...
KVIA
El Paso police say second victim was found in deadly northeast shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say the victim in a deadly shooting last week was a 52-year-old male but have not identified him pending notification of next of kin. The shooting happened Friday at 8601 Robert in northeast El Paso in the afternoon. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out the investigate.
Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story
EL PASO, Texas --The former El Paso school district administrator who was accused of kidnapping and sexual assault made a virtual appearance in court today. Jeffrey Steven Clay is accused of kidnapping an El Paso woman, taking her to his house in Anthony, New Mexico, and raping her. After, Clay left Anthony and allegedly drove the The post Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife to death dies at the hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing his wife has died at the hospital. Officials with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office said Robert Yacone died on Wednesday. The Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said Yacone died while...
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
