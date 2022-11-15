ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

In naming contest for new street sweeper, San Diego narrows list of finalists to three

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego has chosen three finalists in the contest to name the city’s new quieter and more environmentally friendly mini street sweeper: Sweep-E, the Blue Broomba and T.E.S.S. – The Electric Street Sweeper.

Voting opened Tuesday and will continue through Nov. 23 at thinkblue.org . Voters are eligible for raffle prizes.

The three finalists were chosen from among 300 suggestions received since late October.

The new sweeper will be painted blue to fit with San Diego’s Think Blue outreach and education initiative to make the public more aware of stormwater pollution and the need for street sweeping. The new name will also be painted on it.

Because the electric sweeper is narrower than the city’s other sweepers, it’s more effective at picking out trash and debris from narrow spaces such as bike lanes, city officials said. It’s the only one of its kind in the city fleet.

San Diego’s 20 sweepers routinely cover 2,700 miles of streets annually, removing 220,000 pounds of trash and debris.

The new sweeper has zero emissions, and its electric motor produces much less noise than a regular street sweeper. This allows operators to work early in the morning and late at night without disturbing residents.

City officials announced this fall plans to raise the cost of a street-sweeping citation from $52.50 to $68 and to revamp street-sweeping routes following a study that showed the system could be more efficient.

The city also recently revamped its street-sweeping program to reduce service in some neighborhoods and require new parking restrictions in areas where streets will be swept more often.

The city is reducing the frequency of sweeps on routes where relatively little trash is collected, and routes where relatively large amounts of trash are collected will be swept more often.

Neighborhoods where sweeping is now more frequent on some streets are Clairemont, Linda Vista, Bay Park, Miramar, Mira Mesa and University City.

Sweeping is now less frequent on some streets in Peninsula, Midway-Pacific Highway, Balboa Park, Normal Heights, Kensington, the College Area, Grantville, Logan Heights, Encanto and Golden Hill.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

