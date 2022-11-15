ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Who should be the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week?

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago
Things are heating up on the hardwood as they cool down on the football field, but that didn't stop Coastal Bend athletes from having a great week, many of whom are among the finalists for the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

The Caller-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close on Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

Port Aransas' Ellis Burrill poured in 29 points to help the Marlins beat San Diego and Alice freshman Anthony Elizondo filled the stat sheet including 29 points in the Coyotes win against Moody.

Miller junior Jaedyn Brown threw for 331 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for 75 more in a bi-district win against San Antonio Southwest Legacy.

Bishop running back Damien Jimenez helped the Badgers win their first playoff game since 1999 with 134 yards and one touchdown rushing to lead his team past West Oso.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at ctsports@caller.com, by messaging the Caller-Times through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @CallerSports.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on caller.com or below.

THIS WEEK'S NOMINEES

• Seth Barnes, Orange Grove football — Barnes amassed 15 tackles and added an interception for the Bulldogs on defense, along with a rushing touchdown in Orange Grove's bi-district win.

• Jaedyn Brown, Miller football — Brown was 12 of 18 for 331 yards and seven touchdowns passing and added 75 yards rushing in the Bucs' bi-district win against Southwest Legacy.

• Ellis Burrill, Port Aransas girls basketball — Burrill scored 29 points to lead the Marlins to a non-district win against San Diego.

• Anthony Elizondo, Alice boys basketball — The Alice freshman scored 29 points, adding eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals in a non-district win against Moody.

• Jackie Garcia, Mathis girls basketball — Garcia tallied two 20-point outings last week, totaling 43 points, 24 rebounds and 11 steals in games against Robstown and Orange Grove.

• Damien Jimenez, Bishop football — Jimenez had 17 carries for 134 yards and a momentum-grabbing touchdown for the Badgers in their first playoff win since 1999.

• Ja'Naisha Kelley, Carroll girls basketball — Kelley dropped 23 points for the Tigers in a non-district win against West Oso.

• Mark Lopez, Orange Grove football — Lopez threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 24 passing in the Bulldogs playoff win against Raymondville.

