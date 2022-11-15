Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Research reveals plant roots change shape and branch out for water
Researchers have discovered how plant roots adapt their shape to maximize their uptake of water, pausing branching when they lose contact with water and only resuming once they reconnect with moisture, ensuring they can survive even in the driest conditions. Plant scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered a...
Study shows hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are being released by melting glaciers
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions across Europe, the U.K. and Canada has found that hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are currently being released annually into the environment by melting glaciers in the northern latitudes. In their paper published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, the group describes sampling glacial runoff from multiple sites in Europe, North America and Greenland.
Physics study shows that sheep flocks alternate their leader and achieve collective intelligence
The collective motion of animals in a group is a fascinating topic of research for many scientists. Understanding these collective behaviors can sometimes inspire the development of strategies for promoting positive social change, as well as technologies that emulate nature. Many studies describe flocking behavior as a self-organized process, with...
Tale of terroir: Porcini mushrooms evolved to local environment
The Dentinger Lab at the Natural History Museum of Utah has published a provocative new paper in the journal New Phytologist that describes their work with the much beloved mushroom, Boletus edulis, better known by gastronomers worldwide as the porcini. In the paper, Keaton Tremble and Bryn Dentinger, Ph.D., present...
Study of ray-finned fishes that survived mass extinction event overturns previous assumptions on species diversification
Ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event 360 million years ago as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Biologist discovers evidence for intentional communication in female putty-nosed monkeys
Female putty-nosed monkeys deliberately use alarm calls to recruit males to defend the group. This is the conclusion reached by Claudia Stephan, an evolutionary biologist at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), together with colleagues from the Wildlife Conservation Society after conducting observations in the Republic of the Congo. The females...
Silver nanoparticles inhibit four pathogens causing kiwifruit post-harvest rot
Kiwifruit is popular with consumers due to its unique flavor and high concentration of vitamin C, minerals, and other nutrients. As demand grows and the kiwifruit producing area in China expands, post-harvest rot diseases become more severe, with the average infected rate reaching 30%–50%, causing more than 100,000 tons of fruit losses per year, which seriously limits the industry's healthy development.
Tiniest ever ancient seawater pockets revealed
Trapped for millennia, the tiniest liquid remnants of an ancient inland sea have now been revealed. The surprising discovery of seawater sealed in what is now North America for 390 million years opens up a new avenue for understanding how oceans change and adapt with the changing climate. The method may also be useful in understanding how hydrogen can be safely stored underground and transported for use as a carbon-free fuel source.
FDA-approved cholesterol medicine may help prevent antibiotic resistance
Antimicrobial resistance, including bacteria that have evolved to defy antibiotics, is one of the top 10 global public health threats humanity faces, according to the World Health Organization. A Penn State-led multidisciplinary collaboration may have found a solution in cholestyramine, an oral drug already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce cholesterol levels and remove bile acids associated with liver diseases.
Citizen science-led expedition retraces the journey of Charles Darwin
Biologist Eduardo Sampaio researched octopuses off Cape Verde. He participated in a Citizen Science-led expedition that retraced the journey of Charles Darwin. "If Charles Darwin had had the opportunity to dive off the Cape Verde Islands, he would have been completely thrilled," Eduardo Sampaio is convinced, because Darwin would have seen a fascinating, species-rich landscape. But he lacked the diving equipment. Thus, in his notes The Voyage of the Beagle, Darwin described Cape Verde as a barren landscape.
Weak tropical cyclones are intensifying due to global warming, study of surface drifter data finds
A pair of researchers at Fudan University's Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and CMA-FDU Joint Laboratory of Marine Meteorology, working with one colleague from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and another from the University of California San Diego, has found that weak tropical cyclones, also known as tropical storms, are growing stronger due to climate change.
Imaging human cells: New method enables clear, precise look inside
It's why Jaws swam out of sight for more than an hour, and it hints at the glamor of giftwrap. In movie theaters, living rooms, and even labs, the thrill of the unseen can be counted on to keep us guessing. But when it comes to the hidden chemical world of cells, scientists need no longer wonder.
Researchers unlock light-matter interactions on sub-nanometer scales, leading to 'picophotonics'
Researchers at Purdue University have discovered new waves with picometer-scale spatial variations of electromagnetic fields that can propagate in semiconductors like silicon. The research team, led by Dr. Zubin Jacob, Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department of Physics and Astronomy, published their findings in Physical Review Applied in a paper titled "Picophotonics: Anomalous Atomistic Waves in Silicon."
Scientists develop new fertilizer from food chain waste
Researchers from the Università Cattolica at Piacenza, have developed a new fertilizer from food chain waste, specifically from the waste of the productions of lactic acid bacteria that currently have to be eliminated through purification processes. This is the result of the study published in the journal Land and...
Honey bees prosper with quality, not quantity, of food in novel laboratory setup
Honey bee workers collect pollen and nectar from a variety of flowering plants to use as a food source. Honey bees typically forage from up to 1-2 miles away from the hive, though sometimes they travel even further, including up to 10 miles away. However, much of the modern landscape consists of agricultural fields, which limits the foraging options for honey bees in these areas.
Air pollution cools climate more than expected—this makes cutting carbon emissions more urgent
Air pollutants kill around 7 million people every year. Much of this pollution is tiny particles suspended in the air which, when inhaled, can cause people to develop heart and lung diseases, as well as cancer. Small particles in the atmosphere also birth clouds, whether they are crystals of sea...
Fruit flies use corrective movements to maintain stability after injury
Fruit flies can quickly compensate for catastrophic wing injuries, researchers found, maintaining the same stability after losing up to 40% of a wing. This finding could inform the design of versatile robots, which face the similar challenge of having to quickly adapt to mishaps in the field. The Penn State-led...
Rapid fluctuations in oxygen levels coincided with Earth's first mass extinction
Rapid changes in marine oxygen levels may have played a significant role in driving Earth's first mass extinction, according to a new study led by Florida State University researchers. About 443 million years ago, life on Earth was undergoing the Late Ordovician mass extinction, or LOME, which eliminated about 85%...
Effect of copper ions on the aggregation of the Alzheimer's-associated Aβ peptide
Researchers from Karolinska Institutet have reported new insights on how copper ions inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid-β peptide implicated in Alzheimer's disease. The study published in JACS Au presents molecular structures of this complex, which provide a general understanding of the impact metal ions have. Alzheimer's disease is...
Science misinformation on GMOs reaches quarter of a billion people, study finds
Over a two-year period, science misinformation about genetically modified crops and foods reached a potential global readership of over a quarter of a billion people, according to a new study published in GM Crops & Food by the Alliance for Science, which combats anti-science misinformation on topics like climate, vaccines and GMOs.
