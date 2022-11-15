ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gsfzd_0jBsLqjw00

Bad Bunny is soaring to historic levels yet again.

On Tuesday, the Puerto Rican musician earned an Album of the Year nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for his 2022 album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

The popular album marks the first-ever all-Spanish album to snag the honor in the Grammys’ 65-year history.

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer is also nominated in the categories for Best Pop Solo Recording and Best Música Urbana Album.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”; Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House”; Lizzo’s “Special”; Mary J. Blige’s deluxe “Good Morning Gorgeous”; Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days”; Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres”; and ABBA’s first LP in 40 years, “Voyage,” are also nominated in the coveted category.

Only two Latin artists, Santana and Cardi B, have taken home the Album of the Year award in the show’s history. In 2000, Santana won with “ Supernatural ,” and in 2019, Cardi B scored the distinction for “ Invasion of Privacy.

Though the “Diles” musician was snubbed from the award show’s other major four categories, he is fully loaded with nominations at the 2023 Latin Grammys . He is the most-nominated artist for those awards this year with 10 nods, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” also just made history as the first-ever album to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys.

Bad Bunny, already a four-time Latin Grammy and two-time Grammy winner, was also recently announced as Apple Music’s first Latino Artist of the Year ,

“Released this past May, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time,” the company said in a news release .

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny scored yet another historic accomplishment after he was announced as Marvel’s first Latino lead in a live-action movie with the Spider-Man spinoff “El Muerto,” about the adventures of a superpowered luchador.

In the comics, El Muerto’s civilian identity is a masked wrestler named Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, whose superpowers are passed down to him from previous generations. El Muerto squares off with Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match and nearly manages to unmask the wall-crawler.

“El Muerto” is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

Check out the full list of Grammy nominees here .

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
ETOnline.com

GRAMMYs 2023: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday, and that means a brand new roster of Best New Artist nominees!. Always one of the most buzzed-about categories on music's biggest night, the GRAMMYs have been on a Best New Artist hot streak in recent years, with the last four winners of the award -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo -- continuing to top the charts and earn more nominations after their introductory honors. Will the trend continue this year?
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
HollywoodLife

Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume

Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
HuffPost

HuffPost

202K+
Followers
12K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy