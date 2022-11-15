ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Channing Tatum Dusts Off His G-String In 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh delivered a feast for the eyes Tuesday by unveiling the trailer for the third and final installment of the “Magic Mike” franchise.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s cinematic farewell to his hunky male stripper persona. According to press notes, the new movie finds Mike Lane (played by Tatum) taking the leap from Miami to London in pursuit of “one last hurrah” after a Florida business deal goes bust. He’s accompanied by a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault), who “lures him with an offer he can’t refuse … and an agenda all her own.”

Of course, viewers who flock to “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” hoping to see chiseled men in various stages of undress won’t be disappointed. The clip offers several glimpses of a shirtless Tatum leading a sinewy dance troupe through a highly acrobatic routine set to Donna Summer’s 1978 disco classic “Last Dance.”

Watch the trailer for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” below.

The original “Magic Mike” was loosely based on Tatum’s real-life experiences as a stripper. In addition to Tatum, the 2012 movie starred Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey, and was both a critical and commercial success.

A sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” was released three years later to mixed reviews, but was nonetheless a hit with audiences. Together, the two movies raked in a reported $300 million at the box office worldwide. The franchise has also spawned an HBO reality series, “Finding Magic Mike,” and a stage adaptation, “Magic Mike Live.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dSFb_0jBsLprD00
Channing Tatum (left) and Salma Hayek Pinault in "Magic Mike's Last Dance," due out Feb. 10, 2023.

Last year, Tatum confirmed that a third “Magic Mike” movie was in the works, with Soderbergh set to direct once again. “I haven’t danced in years,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “And dance has moved on so much since then. I decided to document the exploration so I could see it.”

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in February, Tatum hinted that “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” would differ visually from its predecessors in a very specific way, too.

“We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing,” he told Kimmel. “I think I’m just gonna go natural.”

Fans can find out whether Tatum stayed true to his word when “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” hits theaters Feb. 10, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
HuffPost

HuffPost

201K+
Followers
12K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy