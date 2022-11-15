Violinist to perform Saturday at Massillon Museum

MASSILLON − Visitors to the Massillon Museum and those celebrating Massillon’s holiday kickoff on Saturday can hear free violin performances by Rachel Barton Pine in the second-floor galleries.

She will play from 6:30 to 6:50 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. During the break, guests will be welcome to talk with the musician.

The pop-up performance will promote the Canton Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Sunday and celebrate the collaboration of the Orchestra, the Massillon Museum, and the Canton Museum of Art for the performance of "Pictures at an Exhibition" at Zimmerman Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. NW in Canton.

Massillon’s holiday music and tree lighting celebration − centered at Duncan Plaza next to the museum − will immediately follow the Massillon holiday parade, which steps off at 5 p.m. The museum galleries will remain open throughout the celebration, and free hands-on activities will be offered in Gessner Hall.