Bakersfield Now

Young Woolridge, Wood-dale Market give away Thanksgiving food baskets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Young Woodridge and Wood-Dale Market teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, including fresh turkeys for families in need. "The harsh reality is that not everyone in Kern County can enjoy that luxury. From food insecurity to inflation, many are struggling to pay bills and can’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal. So, for many families--it's just a dream; unless the community steps forward to provide traditional Thanksgiving food baskets," stated Young Woolridge in a press release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Saving local wildlife with 8 Krazy Kilometers

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The 8 Krazy Kilometers run will be returning in person this year to help save and preserve local wildlife habitats. The run will be on Sunday, December 11 at the Panorama Vista Preserve on 901 East Roberts Lane, and the event will have music, vendors, and a holiday costume contest.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
INYOKERN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Discovering new cars at the LA car show

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The LA Auto Show starts today and Mike Caudell spoke with Aaron Perlman about what kinds of cars people should be looking out for in 2023. To learn more or to buy tickets for the LA Auto Show click here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Fire crews battle fire at Planet Fitness on White Lane

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department battled a fire at the Planet Fitness on White Lane Friday morning. According to fire officials, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at around 8 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Planet Fitness located at 2300 White Lane.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD looking for burglary suspect from Mt. Vernon Avenue AMPM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect that burglarized the AMPM on Mt. Vernon Avenue back in August. The incident happened on August 10 at AMPM, located at 2698 Mt. Vernon Ave around 7:30 a.m., said police. The suspect is described...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Butterball's "Turkey Talk-Line" ready to take your questions

Bakersfield; Ca — The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line has been going on since 2001. The turkey talk-line helps people in the kitchen get their turkey just right. Morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman interviews the director of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Nicole Johnson. They go over questions you may typically ask about your turkey. Questions asked: "How soon should you thaw your turkey?", "What temperature should your turkey be?", "What is the hardest part of the turkey to be cooked?" and "Can you bake your turkey with coffee?"
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after allegedly running over, killing woman at park in July

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a crash killing a 57-year-old woman on July 12 at Jefferson Park. Bakersfield police said on November 17, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Investigators arrested 21-year-old Hector Robles of Bakersfield for felony manslaughter while intoxicated regarding his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022, in Jefferson Park.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Economists say inflation could be easing up

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Last week the stock market had the biggest one day gain in almost two years. The President of California Retirement Plans said the stock market is an encouraging sign, because he believes that we've seen the peak of inflation. Prices in the U.S. rose 7.7...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wasco couple arrested in 6-year credit card fraud scheme, $825,000 stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco couple were arrested Thursday following a federal grand jury indictment on charges relating to a 6-year credit card fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Miguel Leyva, 35 and Karina Gutierrez, 32 face the following charges: Conspiracy, bank fraud, access device...
WASCO, CA

