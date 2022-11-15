Bakersfield; Ca — The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line has been going on since 2001. The turkey talk-line helps people in the kitchen get their turkey just right. Morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman interviews the director of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Nicole Johnson. They go over questions you may typically ask about your turkey. Questions asked: "How soon should you thaw your turkey?", "What temperature should your turkey be?", "What is the hardest part of the turkey to be cooked?" and "Can you bake your turkey with coffee?"

