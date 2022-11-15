ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Why Things Could Get Worse Before They Get Better for Roku

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a business that should do well as streaming services rise in popularity. Roku TVs and streaming sticks let users access a variety of content, as the company's platform can be a convenient hub for consumers with subscriptions to multiple streaming services. Plus it has free content of its own.

However, the company has been struggling to generate the same level of growth it achieved last year. And with a poor outlook for the economy, the growth stock has crashed 74% this year (by comparison, the S&P 500 is down just 17%). The danger is that things could get even worse for Roku in the months ahead.

Roku's growth rate has been on a steep decline

This year has been a tough one for businesses, as rising costs have been making it difficult for companies to pursue growth opportunities. One place where that has been evident is in ad spending, where Roku is vulnerable. Here's how sharply its revenue has cratered this year:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrCcD_0jBsLg9u00

ROKU Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Revenue totaling $761.4 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30 was up 12% year over year, but it was less than the $764.4 million that Roku had reported a period earlier.

The company isn't expecting a quick turnaround

For the fourth quarter, Roku is projecting its top line to come in at $800 million, which would be an 8% decline from the $865.3 million that it reported in the prior-year quarter. Part of the reason the company isn't expecting a bounce back is that there is significant softness in the ad scatter market, where companies buy ads with little notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8uZm_0jBsLg9u00

Image source: Company's Q3 shareholder letter.

On the company's recent earnings call , CEO Anthony Wood said, "Companies are pulling back their ad budgets because they're uncertain if there will be a recession or not. And so a lot of Q4 ad campaigns are being canceled."

Until there's clarity about what the future holds for the economy, Roku's financials may continue to suffer. And that doesn't bode well for a company that is coming off a third straight quarter for which it reported an operating loss.

Why I'd wait to buy the stock

I'm bullish on Roku's long-term future and am a fan of its products, but this streaming stock is just a bit too risky right now since it's hard to tell when a recovery might happen in the ad market. In the meantime, Roku has been incurring rising operating losses, and its operating cash flow over the past nine months has declined by $250 million to nearly $0.

In the long run, the stock should recover as ad spending returns, and it'll likely prove to be a good buy at its current price. But given that the worst may not be over for Roku, investors may also want to consider waiting on the sidelines for now.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
moneysavingmom.com

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device only $30 (Reg. $74!)

Score this Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device for only $30!. Walmart Black Friday Deals have begun! They’ll be slowly rolling out their deals over the next three weeks leading up to Black Friday, and the second event starts now!. Walmart has this Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device 4K/HDR for...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
256K+
Followers
114K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy