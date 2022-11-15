ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saltlakemagazine.com

Les Madeleines Announces Closure

For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Luxury real estate: Inside a $17 million Versailles-inspired Provo home

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — In just a few weeks, a $17 million home in Provo will go up for auction to the highest bidder. The Versailles-inspired estate, located at 255 West 3300 North in the city’s Riverbottoms neighborhood, will become available December 7 in a worldwide, online auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.
PROVO, UT
S. F. Mori

Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah

Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Thaynes Canyon is “winter pickle ball issue”

Assistant Park City Manager Jen McGrath and Trails/Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said Thaynes Canyon is the “winter pickle ball issue.”. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sandy to hold push-in ceremony for new fire engine

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy City Fire Department will hold a push-in ceremony Saturday to celebrate its newest fire engine. The event will be held at Sandy Fire Station 34, located at 10765 S. 700 East at 11 a.m. Those in attendance at the event will get to help...
SANDY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Deer Valley Resort moves opening date after recent snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah — For the first time in decades Deer Valley Resort, located in Park City, is opening in November thanks to early snowfall. Ideal temperatures and more than 60 inches of snowfall have made it possible for the ski-only resort to open early this year. The resort...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy