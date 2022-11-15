Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
saltlakemagazine.com
Les Madeleines Announces Closure
For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
Salt Lake City Starbucks employees strike on company's busiest day
Those looking to get their Starbucks coffee fix along with a holiday red cup may not have been successful as employees in Salt Lake City took part in a nationwide, one-day strike.
kjzz.com
Luxury real estate: Inside a $17 million Versailles-inspired Provo home
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — In just a few weeks, a $17 million home in Provo will go up for auction to the highest bidder. The Versailles-inspired estate, located at 255 West 3300 North in the city’s Riverbottoms neighborhood, will become available December 7 in a worldwide, online auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah
Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
kslnewsradio.com
Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
kpcw.org
Thaynes Canyon is “winter pickle ball issue”
Assistant Park City Manager Jen McGrath and Trails/Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said Thaynes Canyon is the “winter pickle ball issue.”. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
ksl.com
Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase
FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
kslnewsradio.com
Many options for helping the Great Salt Lake; the simplest — use less water
LAS VEGAS — Can Salt Lake City measure up to Sin City’s winning water-conservation model?. The drought-fueled decline in the southwest’s water supply has set off a cascade of environmental distress signals and for Utahns, Great Salt Lake is ground zero. At its lowest level in recorded...
kslnewsradio.com
Sandy to hold push-in ceremony for new fire engine
SANDY, Utah — The Sandy City Fire Department will hold a push-in ceremony Saturday to celebrate its newest fire engine. The event will be held at Sandy Fire Station 34, located at 10765 S. 700 East at 11 a.m. Those in attendance at the event will get to help...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Gephardt Daily
2 sustain burns in construction explosion at Salt Lake City International Airport
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two workers sustained burns in a construction explosion Friday morning at Salt Lake City International Airport. The employees were working at a construction site just west of Concourse B about 9:45 a.m. when “some sort of material exploded,” airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said.
Heber City approves four new developments, approx. 350 homes, 17 designated affordable housing
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Council approved the North Village Annexation at its meeting on Tuesday, November 14, which will bring five Wasatch County properties and four new […]
kslnewsradio.com
Deer Valley Resort moves opening date after recent snowfall
PARK CITY, Utah — For the first time in decades Deer Valley Resort, located in Park City, is opening in November thanks to early snowfall. Ideal temperatures and more than 60 inches of snowfall have made it possible for the ski-only resort to open early this year. The resort...
kslnewsradio.com
Home sale rates are dropping faster in Salt Lake City than in any other city
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is leading the nation for having the biggest drop in home sales year-over-year. RE/MAX reports that home prices are dropping across the country. However, Utah’s hotter-than-hot housing market is cooling quickly. RE/MAX found that home sales are down in the Salt...
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
Summit County public transit approves emergency buses to Salt Lake City
Summit County’s bus provider will take over the bus route to Salt Lake City that the Utah Transit Authority is reducing due to a driver shortage. Commuters and other users of the bus route between Park City and Salt Lake City will not need to change their rides through Parleys Canyon when the Utah Transit Authority's changes take effect.
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
ETOnline.com
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Midseason Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's third season might be halfway over, but these ladies are just getting started in the drama department -- at least judging by the mid-season trailer, which ET can exclusively debut!. In the first look, fans get their eyes on the SLC crew's trip...
Comments / 0