MSUM takes on recycle challenge
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Minnesota State University Moorhead Physical Plant, Sustainable Students Association and Student Senate Sustainability Committee are collaborating to host a plastic recycling challenge on campus. If the campus collects 500 pounds of plastic bags (which equates to approximately 40,000 bags) by April 2023, composite wood-alternative company Trex...
Fargo Featured: Fargo Public Library
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Library Director Timothy Dirks spoke with WDAY Radio to share details on their primary purpose, services they provide to the F-M area, and plans for the library's future. Book Rentals and Physical Items. The library houses thousands of copies of high-demand physical books. Dirks says...
Local agency joins national effort to ensure "food justice" and "culturally appropriate foods"
(Fargo, ND) -- A local government agency focused on building a strong food supply has been chosen to participate in work focused on the same goal at the national level. "Food justice is really a holistic and structural view of the food system that really sees healthy food as a human right, it's a human basic need, and really trying to address any structural barriers to that right," said Public Health Nutritionist Michelle Draxten with Cass Clay Food Partners.
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to ring bells at Red Kettle fundraising locations
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells at their Red Kettle fundraising locations around the metro. "It generates approximately 50 percent of our Christmas total. So last year that was over $400,000 in the bell ringing campaign alone, and all those monies and the additional money the community gives to us goes to help people right here in the Fargo Moorhead area," said Salvation Army Major Abe Tomayo.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Mathew King
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Matthew King. Current Deputy Mathew King will not receive a deputy appointment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Jesse Jahner begins his second term in January 2023. In North Dakota, elected sheriffs...
NDSU, UND contribute to successful Artemis One launch
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's two largest universities are among the teams that played a part in the successful launch of the Artemis One rocket. North Dakota State University is one of seven university teams to develop design ideas to help advance and execute NASA's Artemis program objectives. The University...
City of Moorhead approves licensing fee to sell THC-infused products
(Moorhead, MN) -- The city of Moorhead is moving forward with a licensing fee to sell THC-infused products. City council members approved an ordinance Wednesday night to charge a 750-dollar fee to allow businesses to sell the products. The new regulations include labeling requirements and a warning to keep the...
Exclusive: Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams speaks for first time since stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- For the first time since she suffered a stroke nearly two months ago, a former Moorhead Mayor is talking about the experience and her road to recovery. Del Rae Williams talked with WDAY Midday in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with News Director Kyle Cornell to talk about the process of recovering from the stroke, which she noted came out of nowhere.
11-17-22 Thursdays with Tony
07:26 - Ben Sharik from NDSU College Republicans joins the show. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to...
Cass County Republican named as Howe's replacement shares excitement for new role
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota technology company C.O.O is filling for a seat left behind by the new Secretary of State. Jonathan Warrey was appointed to represent North Dakota's District 22 following the general election. Michael Howe, the previous representative, is now the Secretary of State elect. Warrey says his goal is to represent the wide range of opinions when he heads to the state capitol.
JL Beers in Moorhead set to permanently close
(Moorhead, MN) -- A popular burger and beer spot in Moorhead is officially closing its doors for good. After previously closing down to gain and train more staff, the JL Beers in Moorhead took to social media Thursday evening to announce those staffing issues have not been resolved, resulting in the location having to close down for good.
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
Hoeven Senate Campaign reports charitable donation after receiving contribution from bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX
(Fargo, ND) -- The Hoeven Senate Campaign is reporting a $23,200 donation to a charitable organization, an amount equal to the campaign contribution received from an executive with the now bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX. The company is currently under investigation for how it handled customer funds prior to filing for bankruptcy.
Narrowly defeated Fargo area State Senate candidate says mailers delivered late
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Senate candidate says hundreds of mailers weren't delivered until two days after the election. Republican Curtis Olafson was defeated in Fargo's new District 10 by just 38 votes to Democratic challenger Ryan Braunberger. He says the mailers might have been the difference in the election.
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
Small town Retirement Center closing its doors
(Lidgerwood, ND) -- Nearly three dozen residents at a small town retirement center are set to be relocated. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors. Residents and staff will be forced out by the end of the year. Officials say the facility isn't bringing in enough income to pay...
Fargo Police Department releases report into officer-involved shooting death of 28-year-old suspect Shane Netterville
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has released the investigative report related to the independent criminal investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday, July 8th, 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of 28-year-old suspect Shane Netterville. Officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S....
Man trapped in Steele County Grain Bin rescued
(Colgate, ND) -- A man is recovering after he became trapped in a grain bin in Colgate, which is located in Steele County northwest of Fargo. Authorities say the 21-year-old became trapped in the bin Wednesday morning. First responders were able to use specialized equipment to rescue him. He was...
