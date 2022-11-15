Read full article on original website
Volume One
LITTLE SHOP OF … TEA? Black Kettle Tea and Bootique Opens
Downtown Eau Claire is gaining a new small biz, and this one’s got a spooky flair folks will love. The Black Kettle Tea and Bootique (get it?) is set for its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 217 N. Barstow St. Local Brianna Vodvarka first dove into the...
Volume One
Christmas Cookies With a Chippewa Valley Twist
If you had told me at the beginning of this year that I’d still be in Eau Claire today, writing a piece about “Perfecting the Art of Holiday Cookie Decorating,” I probably would have laughed in your face. I joined Volume One in April as an interim video producer and had every intention of leaving the area for the golden coast before winter fell. Things didn’t pan out the way I originally planned.
Volume One
On the Cover | Nov. 17, 2022
“Finding the Perfect Tree” photo by Joel Pearish. The Volume One staff planned far in advance for the cover of this year’s Best of the Holidays issue. The photo was taken in late November last year just after a picturesque snowfall at Lowes Creek Tree Farm outside Eau Claire. It was enough snow to make the scenery sufficiently seasonal but not too much that Volume One’s vintage 1967 Chevy van got stuck! Jake Smith from our sales team and his wife, Jess, served as models for the photo shoot, but the real star was one of their dogs, Brutus, who was a Very Good Boy the whole time. We hope you enjoy this special issue, and may your own holiday season be as warm and cozy as Brutus’s fur!
Volume One
Small Businesses Ready to Seize the Season
The holiday shopping season can generate a lot of stress — and not just for shoppers themselves. For many small businesses, particularly retailers, the weeks leading up to Christmas are a make-or-break time that determine whether the entire year has been a success or failure. That’s how the phrase “Black Friday” became popularized: Post-Thanksgiving spending can push businesses’ books from red ink to black.
Volume One
Five Holiday Markets to Support Local & Shop for Gifts
Sometimes, retail shopping can feel like a real on-your-own battle (i.e. Black Friday, a true test of patience and resilience), and the feeling of community is lost. Thankfully, the Chippewa Valley sees no shortage of local shopping markets, supporting not only small businesses and vendors but also fostering that feeling of togetherness. Here’s a roundup of holiday-themed markets coming up in the area:
Volume One
SCRAP METAL SWAN: Local Author’s Children’s Book Explores Pollution
Chippewa Valley author Joanne Linden published her first children’s book in eight years this spring, and its title is sure to drum up recognition among fellow locals. (Perhaps of a certain bird-like Banbury Place fixture, anyone?) Scrap Metal Swan: A River Clean-Up Story explores the story of community members...
Volume One
5 Can’t Miss Holiday Shows in the Valley
What could bring you more into the holiday spirit than enjoying gorgeous holiday performances and seasonal music filling the air? There’s a show for everyone around the Chippewa Valley this time of year, and we’ve compiled five shows happening throughout December that will do the trick. 1. Tonic...
Volume One
Santa Cycle Rampage Bringing Holiday Hijinks to Eau Claire
Santas, leave your sleighs at home for this new-to-the-Valley holiday social event. Eau Claire-area cyclers – Santa, Grinches, and elves alike – are invited to come and dress up in their finest festive fashion for the Santa Cycle Rampage, a six-mile bike ride through town on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Volume One
Locals Return to Mabel Tainter for Hometown-inspired Holiday Show
Local duo made up of Emilie Menz, owner of LaDeeDah in Menomonie, and outstanding local musician, Sue Orfield, are coming back to Menomonie’s historic Mabel Tainter theater for a holiday show this December, but this time around, there’s a close-to-home theme backed by original arrangements. Menz, vocalist, and...
Volume One
SNOW MUCH FUN: Chippewa County Officially Named Snowmobile Friendly Community
Earlier this year, Chippewa County was recognized as a Snowmobile Friendly Community, making it one of just four Wisconsin counties to be listed as such. For the next handful of years through 2026, Chippewa County will keep this recognition, and celebratory signage will be going up around the area to spread the word.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
Volume One
Yoga-na Want to See This Storybook E.C. Cottage With a Big Secret
Ever wish you has a yoga room in your house? This stone cottage just outside Eau Claire has one — wow, does it ever! — plus three bedrooms, a lower level art and pottery studio, and three wooded acres along Otter Creek — including walking trails and a labyrinth.
Volume One
Test Drive the Good Wives: Good Wives Restaurant Now Open
Since last talking to Ella Wesenberg and Emily (Ema) Rieck in June, their new fine-dining establishment, The Good Wives, has launched with a successful soft opening at the beginning of November. The first few days of the soft opening were kept a bit under wraps, allowing the eatery to serve...
Volume One
STAFF NOTE: A Hefty Helping of Holiday Happiness
You’re holding in your hands not only the jolliest issue of Volume One of all time, but also what can officially be called the biggest issue we’ve ever created: a whopping 144 pages! And it’s all dedicated to helping you discover the Best of the Holidays across the Chippewa Valley this season. We’re talking festive food and drinks, holiday concerts and events, local shopping opportunities, ways to support local nonprofits, and so much more. We’ve got so much damn cheer jammed into this issue that you’d think it shipped directly from the North Pole. In fact, the only thing we left out of the magazine was the little greeting card device that plays music when you open the pages (sorry, but the licensing for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey was a killer). Enjoy!
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
centralwinews.com
Sonnentag heads west to fulfill dream of greatness
Since he was a little boy, barely old enough to don the yellow singlet of Cadott’s youth wrestling program, Brayden Sonnentag has dreamed of greatness. Now in his senior year of high school, Sonnentag has not one, but three State individual championships under his belt and looks to add a fourth this spring.
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
seehafernews.com
Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
