You’re holding in your hands not only the jolliest issue of Volume One of all time, but also what can officially be called the biggest issue we’ve ever created: a whopping 144 pages! And it’s all dedicated to helping you discover the Best of the Holidays across the Chippewa Valley this season. We’re talking festive food and drinks, holiday concerts and events, local shopping opportunities, ways to support local nonprofits, and so much more. We’ve got so much damn cheer jammed into this issue that you’d think it shipped directly from the North Pole. In fact, the only thing we left out of the magazine was the little greeting card device that plays music when you open the pages (sorry, but the licensing for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey was a killer). Enjoy!

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO