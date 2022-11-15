Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for man with nationwide warrant
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a nationwide warrant and was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery. EPD says they’re looking for Joe Anthony Harker, 38 of Eugene. EPD says...
kezi.com
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl found in traffic stop, Oregon State Police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- A sizable quantity of pills suspected to be fentanyl was found in a routine traffic stop Wednesday night just south of Albany, according to Oregon State Police. According to OSP, a trooper stopped a car on Interstate 5 south of Albany at about 10:30 p.m. on November...
KVAL
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
KVAL
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A Roseburg woman was jailed for alleged fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said officers conducted follow up on what was originally a mail theft case on August 22nd involving a check that had been written to a victim for $254. The victim found new information that the check had been cashed and that Ladonna Munion had signed the check.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY EXCUSION VOTE VIOLATOR JAILED
A city exclusion zone violator was jailed by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street, which is within the city exclusion zone. The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
kqennewsradio.com
FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT
Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT WITH A VEHICLE
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:30 p.m. a female driver was driving slowly through the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive when her vehicle struck the man. The pedestrian initially thought he was fine and told the driver he didn’t need any assistance.
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the 29-year old was a city expulsion violator on his third warning and was found sitting in front of a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street at about 9:30 p.m. He was taken into custody.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., Nov. 16
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 6:36 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales (30) of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red Freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper (40) of Lebanon. The Freightliner truck is owned by the Lebanon Fire Department and is commonly known as a “pumper truck”. Prior to the collision the Toyota was reported to be driving erratically and impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Gonzales sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Kemper received minor injuries. Hwy 20 was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
FIVE INJURED, VEHICLE INTO BUILDING TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Five people were injured with three taken to the hospital, after a vehicle drove into Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Tyler Christopherson of the Roseburg Fire Department said a minivan driven by a 94-year old...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged restraining order violation and for a probation order violation, on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:00 p.m. the 40-year old was in his car in the 1800 block of Northeast Klamath Avenue, in the driveway of a home he was restrained from being at. The man refused to get out of his vehicle until pepper spray was deployed. The suspect was held without bail.
KVAL
South Eugene gun store sees spike in business ahead of Measure 114 going into effect
EUGENE, Ore. — A gun store in South Eugene is seeing more and more business after the passing of Oregon Measure 114 in the midterm election. The measure requires a permit to purchase a firearm, which will be issued by the Department of State Police. The measure will also ban magazines with the capacity for more than ten rounds.
kezi.com
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
KVAL
Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
KVAL
Letter carriers collecting food donations Saturday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Letter carriers are coming to your neighborhood Saturday, not just to deliver mail, but to pick up nonperishable food donations. Those donations will go to Food For Lane County. Food bank officials say it's the easiest food drive to participate in, because it can be...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER WHEELCHAIR HIT BY SUV
A man is hospitalized after his wheelchair was hit by an SUV Sunday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:15 p.m. the man was crossing Southeast Stephens Street in the 900 block when his blankets got stuck in his wheelchair and he subsequently was hit by the vehicle. The driver helped the man get back into his wheelchair, and left the scene after being told that the victim was okay.
Comments / 1