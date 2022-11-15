Read full article on original website
5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa
Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.
KTUL
Pedestrian dead after hit and run, Tulsa police searching for driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after being hit near Pine and Memorial. On Nov. 17, around 8:15 p.m., police say a passerby called 911 saying a red Chevy pickup driving north on Memorial hit a man and did not stop. Officers...
okcfox.com
Owasso police arrest man accused of breaking into woman's home, exposing himself
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a series of apartment break-ins. OPD says the most recent incident occurred Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. Officers say a woman was asleep in her bedroom when she awoke to find an adult male standing over her bed with his pants pulled down.
News On 6
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
KOKI FOX 23
Person of interest in apartment break-ins sought by Owasso police
OWASSO, Okla. — A person of interest is being sought by Owasso police wanted for questioning surrounding a string of break-ins at apartment complexes, Owasso police said in a social media post. There have been five reported alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins between 98 Apartments and the Villas at...
Owasso PD arrested man accused of breaking into apartments, found standing over a sleeping woman
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward Jr., for a break-in investigators said happened Wednesday. A woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom Wednesday morning when she woke up and found a man standing over her bed with his pants pulled down. The man left the home, and the victim called 911.
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder
A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
KTUL
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Police say this person is suspected of attempting to cash several stolen checks. Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact Set. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested
A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
KTUL
Investigation into Jenks wreck, house fire expected to take longer than usual
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charred wood and melted insulation sits by the massive hole created by the truck. The scene from that overnight fire was a shock to those who live nearby. “I really have no words it’s something you never think you’d see in your lifetime and it...
OHP: Woman killed after crashing through fence, into house
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Sapulpa woman.
Judge Increases Bond For Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder
The man who police say is a "person of interest" in the murders of four Okmulgee men is now being held on a $10-million bond. Joe Kennedy is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. After being brought back to Oklahoma from Florida to face charges of violating his...
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Exclusive: Family of man who died in TPD custody speaks out after bodycam footage is released
TULSA, Okla. — Kinesha Pearson, the sister of a man who died in Tulsa Police custody on Sept. 21, is speaking out after viewing body camera footage of her brother’s arrest and final moments. “They have plenty of time to get to him, to help him in the...
Bodycam footage shows moments before man suspected of armed robbery dies in TPD custody
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD)’s body camera footage shows the moments before a man suspected of armed robbery died in police custody. TPD released the footage after FOX23 filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for it in September. TPD said the suspect, Ramond Thompson,...
KOKI FOX 23
Missouri woman pleads guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Okla., in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she...
Police: Tulsa man arrested after shooting suspected burglar
Around 3 a.m., officers say they were called to a home near 81st and Harvard for a possible shooting.
