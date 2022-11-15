ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Person of interest in apartment break-ins sought by Owasso police

OWASSO, Okla. — A person of interest is being sought by Owasso police wanted for questioning surrounding a string of break-ins at apartment complexes, Owasso police said in a social media post. There have been five reported alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins between 98 Apartments and the Villas at...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder

A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested

A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK

