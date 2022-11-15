Read full article on original website
It’s Official! Here’s What Massachusetts Wants On Their Thanksgiving Plate
Tell me this, Berkshire County. What's your idea of a perfect Thanksgiving meal? Let's start with the main course. Is it turkey? Ham? Something else? How about sides? Do you absolutely insist on having mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes? Or both?. What about vegetables? You've GOTTA have vegetables! Sweet corn,...
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA
It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Christmas Was Actually Illegal In Massachusetts Once, Here’s Why…
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us mention that Thanksgiving is officially one week away. Both of us love the November holiday very much as it seems to be far less commercialized than Christmas. Black Friday, however, certainly seems to fill those shoes!. Thanksgiving has...
It’s Back: You Can Now Tune into Maine and New Hampshire’s Christmas Music Station
Maine and New Hampshire's Official Christmas Music Station is BACK!. It's time to enjoy some holiday cheer, with 94.9 HOM. You kept asking, and now it is finally time. Get ready for your favorite musical gift of the year...WE ARE OFFICIALLY ALL CHRISTMAS THROUGH MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 AT 12AM!. I...
TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MA’s Most Popular Holiday Gift in 2021 May Be a Little Surprising
Massachusetts residents are hitting the stores and online shops to chip away at their holiday shopping. Of course, it can be difficult to buy for certain folks and it seems like you have to force their gift wishes out of them. That can feel like a chore all on its own.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
pethelpful.com
Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event
There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
WCVB
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
MA Residents: Beware of These New England “Tourist Traps”
As you know, it is always nice to visit attractions at neighboring locales, keep in mind some of them are NOT what they are cracked up to be and the end result could lighten your wallet. Massachusetts residents need to know some of the dos and dont's on where to shop, especially during this time of the year.
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
Here’s a look at some overnight snowfall totals in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A storm packing a mixed bag of precipitation rolled through overnight, bringing more than an inch of fresh snowfall to parts of Massachusetts. The snow washed away rather quickly as warmer temperatures and rain prevailed Wednesday morning. The bulk of the snow fell in Worcester and...
The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts
If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
