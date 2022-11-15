Read full article on original website
Kings tops Wilmington 49-25 in girls opener
WILMINGTON — A short-handed Wilmington team lost to Kings 49-25 Friday afternoon in the season opener at Fred Summers Court. Katie Murphy led the Hurricane with nine points. Caroline Diels added six while Ke’Asia Robinson and Aidynne Tippett had four each. Emma Adams scored two points. Kings was...
Blanchester girls fall in opener to Hillsboro 56-42
HILLSBORO — Blanchester opened its season Friday night with a 56-42 loss to Hillsboro in a non-league girls basketball game. Madi Tipton led Blanchester with nine points. Torie Potts scored eight and Kaylee Coyle added seven. Ainsley Whitaker and Macey Waldron had four points each while Karlee Tipton and...
Wilmington News Journal
Wilmington High School senior Sophie Huffman will continue her academic and basketball career at the University of Findlay, an NCAA Division II institution located in northwest Ohio. In the photo, from left to right, Rex Huffman, Sophie Huffman, Shannon Bone, Curt Bone.
GBK Final: East Clinton 55, Clinton-Massie 36
LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored the 1,000th point of her high school career Friday night as East Clinton opened the season with a 55-36 win over Clinton-Massie in the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-Off tournament. The Astros (1-0) will meet Waynesville 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship game...
WC men falter in second half of blowout loss
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin College built an 11-point halftime lead and held the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to two points in a 10-minute stretch in the second half to earn an 83-61 victory Thursday over the Quakers in non-conference action from the Spurlock Center. The hosts finished...
Lewis hits 1,000 in WC’s 53-43 win over Kenyon
WILMINGTON — Kennedy Lewis scored her 1,000th career point and poured in a game-high 17 points Wednesday as the Wilmington College women’s basketball team earned a 53-43 victory over Kenyon College at Fred Raizk Arena. Wilmington overcame poor shooting (19-of-57) by winning the rebounding margin 38-32 as well...
WHS FFA, music dept. honor local veterans
The Wilmington High School FFA and music department combined to present a Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11. Although raining, many veterans and family members attended and were recognized during the welcoming introduction by Devon Snyder, FFA president. The symphonic band opened the program with several selections, followed by...
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Fans storm the court as NKU takes down Cincinnati at Truist Arena
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cross-River Shootout? River Rumble? Whatever you want to call it, it's safe to say neither Northern Kentucky nor the University of Cincinnati will be forgetting this year's matchup. Fans stormed the court at Truist Arena Tuesday night after NKU upset UC, 64-51. NKU got out...
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Wilmington native initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, VA — Mackenzie Snarr, a Wilmington native, was recently initiated into the Muskingum University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 235 new initiates from 11 universities during October 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional...
Ohio State sets football ticket prices for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees approved next year’s football ticket prices at its full board meeting Thursday. Will Buckeyes tickets cost more? The short answer: It depends on what you buy and what you’re looking at. Season ticket holders will see a significant decrease in sticker prices from the 2022 […]
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
Wilmington Garden Club holds Nov. meeting
Babs Sabick, OAGC Design Developer, was the speaker at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Sabick demonstrated that by switching both foliage and flowers, the same Thanksgiving centerpiece can be transformed into one for Christmas. A note of precaution—if using a candle, do not light it. By keeping the Oasis wet, the arrangement can last from two to three weeks.
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Local students make ornaments for Courthouse Christmas tree
It’s officially the holiday season in Clinton County when the Courthouse Christmas tree is lit and beautifully festooned with ornaments handmade by grades K-5 students. The ornaments represent 79 homeroom classes from across the county, both public and private. Invitations to participate in the contest were shared with K-5 schools and home-school groups across Clinton County.
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
Locals prepare for HoliDazzle
WILMINGTON — A familiar festival feeling returns this weekend and but there’s still work to be done. The HomeTown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, returns on Saturday with plenty of festive activities for all ages. But before the festivities begin, local volunteers will make sure the downtown area is properly ready.
Wilkin, land bank at odds
Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin attended November’s meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) to discuss his concerns about the Brownfield Grant project and its relations to the Elliott Hotel that partially collapsed in August of 2021 and has since been taken down. Wilkin said a...
Ohio farm broken into overnight, up to 40K mink released
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of weasel-like creatures are on the loose about a hundred miles north of Dayton. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. >> Zoo: Fiona and...
