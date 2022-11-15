Council passes bills strengthening inspector general’s office, creating tax credits for first responders

Some Metro Red Line stations will be closed this weekend. Multiple stations on Metro’s Red Line will be closed this weekend, due to switch work and other maintenance. Trains will run every 10 minutes, but there will be no service between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights. That means the Bethesda and Medical Center stations will be closed, with free shuttle buses offered in their place. Trains will run from Shady Grove to Grosvenor and from Friendship Heights to Glenmont. [DCist]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO