Council passes bills strengthening inspector general’s office, creating tax credits for first responders

District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
Judge to determine whether Hoggle can stand trial
Judge questions Catherine Hoggle to determine whether she can stand trial for missing children. A Montgomery County, Maryland, judge asked basic questions to Catherine Hoggle as he attempts to determine whether she will ever stand trial in the 2014 disappearance of her two young children, Sarah and Jacob. Under Maryland...
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
Husband of U.S. diplomat killed on bike organizes advocacy ride to Congress
Cycling was a huge part of Dan and Sarah Langenkamp’s marriage. “We have a bicycle doormat, we have prints of old bikes from the 1930s all around the house … it’s kind of ridiculous,” Dan Langenkamp said. Langenkamp even has a picture of a bike...
Guilty verdict announced in Wheaton near-decapitation case
A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, convicted Wheaton resident Jose Lara-Chacon, 26, of first-degree murder, for the Jan. 22, 2021 death of Dimer Diaz Martinez, 21, late Wednesday evening, according to the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office. The State’s Attorney’s Office stated that Lara-Chacon faces a...
Officials: Gaithersburg man found in explosion rubble died by suicide
Local authorities have identified the body found among the rubble from an explosion and early Wednesday morning fire at a Gaithersburg condo complex. Police officials said investigators are handling the incident as a criminal investigation. Marcus Jones, the county’s police chief, told reporters during a news briefing Friday that the...
Piney Branch homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police identified Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, as the man killed in a Nov. 9 homicide in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring. At 5:56 p.m., on Nov. 9, officers from the Third District responded to reports of a shooting at the Piney Branch location and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital and was in serious, but stable condition, police said.
DC man arrested, charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery
Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday. Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the unit block of White Oak Vista Court, in White Oak at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 9, and reports of an armed robbery at a Popeyes in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, at 9:23 p.m., police stated in a news release.
Just try not to be inspired by 2022 Philanthropist of the Year Mimi Brodsky Kress
Every spring for the past seven years, Mimi Brodsky Kress has invited a mix of friends, business colleagues and family members to join The Hammer Chicks, her Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland building team. It is one of several groups that participate in Habitat’s annual Women Build event, in which...
Some Metro Red Line stations will be closed this weekend
Some Metro Red Line stations will be closed this weekend. Multiple stations on Metro’s Red Line will be closed this weekend, due to switch work and other maintenance. Trains will run every 10 minutes, but there will be no service between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights. That means the Bethesda and Medical Center stations will be closed, with free shuttle buses offered in their place. Trains will run from Shady Grove to Grosvenor and from Friendship Heights to Glenmont. [DCist]
12 injured in Gaithersburg explosion, fire
This article was updated 4:15 p.m. Twelve people are injured, with two suffering critical injuries, following an early Wednesday morning fire caused by an explosion in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard, near Rabbit Road in Gaithersburg, said Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein during a press conference. Ten...
Police Blotter: Commercial Burglary at AT&T store in Silver Spring
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money, property and parts were taken from vehicles in multiple theft incidents that occurred between Oct. 12 and Nov. 4 in the areas of Nicholson Lane, Grosvenor Place, Montrose Avenue, Rockville Pike and Tuckerman Lane. Force was reported in multiple events.
Police arrest fourth teen, linked to Gunner Branch homicide
Montgomery County police arrested Daylon Windell Miller, 17, of Germantown on Thursday, after detectives discovered evidence connecting him to the homicide of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, police announced. Miller was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree murder and...
Adventure Theatre announces strategic pause for winter semester
Adventure Theatre and MTC Academy announced it will pause day-to-day operations of the organization pending completion of its strategic planning process. ATMTC Academy, located at 837-D Rockville Pike in Rockville, is still wrapping up its fall season and Adventure Theatre’s Professional stage in Glen Echo Park, located at 7300 MacArthur Blvd., in Glen Echo, has no more shows scheduled for the season.
5 places to kick off FIFA World Cup weekend
Montgomery County fans are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to kick off Sunday, ready to cheer on their favorite teams whether its Team USA or Team Brazil. Aside from the hot button issue of which team is the best, fans might also ask where they can watch the game this Sunday. Multiple bars and breweries will offer deals and drink specials as well as adjusting their hours to accommodate the screening of the soccer matches.
