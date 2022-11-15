ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

Football Fun Picks with Mia and Eugene for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With the playoff picture shaping up, we're taking a peak at this weekend's top 4 games to watch. The Cowboys will be taking on the Vikings. Then the Chiefs and Chargers go head to head right here Sunday night on NBC. Our home team the Panthers will be playing the Ravens, and lastly the Bills and the Browns will be playing this game in Detroit because of the massive snowstorm hitting Buffalo.
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

