3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis opening NC sports bar this week in Charlotte
The sports bar, Ten58, is set to open Thursday from 6-11 p.m., the Instagram post said.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
WCNC
Football Fun Picks with Mia and Eugene for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With the playoff picture shaping up, we're taking a peak at this weekend's top 4 games to watch. The Cowboys will be taking on the Vikings. Then the Chiefs and Chargers go head to head right here Sunday night on NBC. Our home team the Panthers will be playing the Ravens, and lastly the Bills and the Browns will be playing this game in Detroit because of the massive snowstorm hitting Buffalo.
WCNC
Did the Carolina Panthers make a mistake by passing on Justin Fields? | Locked on Panthers
Fields is coming into his own, leading some to believe that Fields is the top of the five first-round QBs taken during the 2021 draft. Did the Panthers miss out?
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...
‘Scratching the surface’: Fayetteville’s Trey Parker to play for NC State basketball
Fayetteville native Trey Parker has signed to play college basketball at NC State. Parker, who currently plays at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, announced his decision Wednesday night in an Instagram post. NC State announced on Thursday afternoon that Parker signed his National Letter of Intent. A four-star recruit in the...
