‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 With New Setting, New Characters

“The White Lotus” will return for Season 3, HBO announced on Friday. Fresh off the successful debut of the show’s second season, HBO has ordered a third installment of creator/writer/director/showrunner Mike White’s Emmy-winning anthology series. “The White Lotus” Season 3 will feature new characters and a new...
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Review: Jesse Eisenberg Has a Midlife Crisis in Surprising FX Series

This isn’t your parents’ midlife crisis. The stars of “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” an adaptation of the 2019 novel by prolific profile writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner, aren’t exactly what you think of when you hear “middle-aged.” But that’s kind of the point — they don’t believe they’ll become middle-aged until they’re already in it, as it sneaks up on you. This series also sneaks up on you. You don’t realize there’s all that much to it until you’re a number of episodes in.
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Review: Netflix Series’ Final Season Goes Out on a High Note

There’s something about the dreaded “third and final season” announcement from Netflix that tends to loom heavy over a series once said third and final season finally drops. Will the show feel rushed because of the streamer-imposed end date? Will it get to close the loop on all of its stories? Will it be worth it? The Christina Applegate/Linda Cardellini two-hander “Dead to Me” obviously had to deal with all of those questions leading into its concluding installment (dropping on Netflix on Nov. 17), but then it also had to deal with the questions that came from real life interfering in its production.
How to Watch ‘She Said': Is the Carey Mulligan Drama Streaming?

As the Harvey Weinstein trial continues in Los Angeles, “She Said” transports viewers back to New York when New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor published an investigative piece whose reverberations would be felt for years to come. Centering both the reporters and the survivors who...
Henry Cavill’s Superman Encounters Setbacks to Possible DC Return (Exclusive)

Henry Cavill delighted fans in October when he made a surprise appearance as Superman in “Black Adam,” then revealed soon after that he was fully ready to once again don the red cape full time for DC Studios and WBD. And for a while, his return seemed like a sure thing. But TheWrap can exclusively report that Cavill seems to have encountered some kryptonite on the way back to playing Superman.
