Metropolitan Opera, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato Lead Classical Grammy Nominations

Angela Brown, Stephen Salters to Headline New Canon Chamber Collective’s ‘American Soul’ Concert
The New Canon Chamber Collective is set to present “American Soul” on Dec. 3 and 4, 2022. The concerts will be conducted by Marlon Daniel and will feature such artists as soprano Angela Brown and baritone Stephen Salters as they take on music by William Grant Still, Florence Price, and George Gershwin.
Jennifer Johnson Cano to Headline ‘Music of Kevin Puts’ Concert with Met Orchestra
(Photo Credit: Grant Legan) Jennifer Johnson Cano will join forces with musicians from the Met Orchestra for “Music of Kevin Puts” on Nov. 21, 2022 as part of Music Mondays in New York City. The showcase, which will take place at the Advent Lutheran Church on Broadway, will...
Javier Camarena, Brian Mulligan, Cecilia Duarte & Aiden K. Feltkamp Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to hear various world premiere recordings, a tenor singing Donizetti and Wagner’s Ring Cycle. Adhyâropa Records is set to release a cappella pop-opera album from L.A.-based composer Dana Kaufman and librettist Aiden K. Feltkamp. The work will feature soprano Jasmine Muhammad and Iris Vocal Trio. This piece focuses on the little-known romantic relationship between Emily Dickinson and her sister-in-law, Susan Huntington Gilbert Dickinson.
CD Review: Opera Rara’s ‘Zingari’
After last year’s release of Donizetti’s “L’Ange de Nisida” it is now the turn of Leoncavallo’s “Zingari” to be featured in a flawlessly produced recording by Opera Rara and its artistic director, Carlo Rizzi, at the helm of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
John Holiday Headlines Concert at 92Y
Countertenor John Holiday will star in an upcoming concert at the 92Y in New York City. The performance, slated for Nov. 20, 2022, will feature the countertenor alongside musicians from the New York Philharmonic, including violinist Michelle Kim, violist Cong Wu, cellist Ru-Pei Yeh, flutist Yoobin Son, and pianist Eric Huebner.
'Bionic' gloves allow Brazilian pianist to play Carnegie Hall decades after 1st appearance
Brazilian pianist João Carlos Martins began to focus on conducting, believing that his piano career was finished. But now he’s able to play again due to a pair of “bionic” extender gloves designed for him.
Jessica Pratt, Francesco Demuro, Nardus Williams, Serena Saenz, Xabier Anduaga Headline International Opera Awards 2022 Program
(Credit: © Bertie Watson/Gemma Escribano) The International Opera Awards has announced the program and performers for its upcoming ceremony on Nov. 28, 2022 at the Teatro Real de Madrid. Jessica Pratt and Francesco Demuro will headline a duet from “I Puritani” with soprano Nardus Williams presenting “Dovo sono” from...
Perfect for classical Kansas City holidays: Wonderful CDs, the symphony, ‘Amahl,’ more
There are so many new box sets for classical music lovers this year that Santa’s going to have to get a bigger bag.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis to Showcase Three Genre Bending World Premieres
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis has announced the stories of three ground-breaking 20-minute operas commissioned for its 2023 New Works Collective. The company said that five composers and librettists have deftly woven together musical influences spanning rock, funk, jazz, blues, and more to create a soundscape that is wholly unique and completely American.
Rhiannon Giddens & Ara Guzelimian Announce the 77th Edition of Ojai Music Festival Program
The Ojai Music Festival, its Music Director, two-time Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens, and Festival Artistic and Executive Director Ara Guzelimian have shared the initial programming highlights for the upcoming Festival, which will include over 18 music events featuring a wide range of contemporary classical vocal and operatic works. The 77th edition of the Festival will be held from June 8-11, 2023, in the magnificent Ojai Valley, north of Los Angeles.
Andrzej Filończyk Returns to Poland for Recital
The Studiu Koncertowym Polskiego Radia is set to showcase a recital by baritone Andrzej Filończyk and pianist Michał Biel on Nov. 20, 2022. The concert will include Schumann’s “Dichterliebe” op. 48 and arias by Moniuszko, Bellini, Donizetti, Korngold, and Rossini. The concert marks Filończyk’s first...
Handel and Haydn Society Name New Artistic Director
The Handel and Haydn Society has named Jonathan Cohen as its 15th Artistic Director. The two-time Gramophone Winner and Grammy nominee will take on the role in 2023-24. The company noted that at 44, Cohen, who is the Music Director of Les Violon du Roy and Artistic Director of the Tetbury Festival, is one of the youngest people to take on the role in the organization’s history.
Piotr Beczala Cancels Wiener Staatsoper Gala
Piotr Beczala has canceled his participation in the Nov. 27 Gala Concert at the Wiener Staatsoper. The tenor took to social media and said, “Dear friends, I regret to inform you that I will not be able to perform on November 27 at the Wiener Staatsoper during the Gala Concert LICHT INS DUNKEL for technical reasons. I couldn’t find a flight connection that would take me on time after the evening concert on November 26th. It is a big disappointment for me, because I have been following this wonderful initiative for years. However, I shall see you in a few days during the concert in Munich!”
Dave Brubeck’s ‘The Gates of Justice’ to Get Revival for 3-Day Festival
The Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will present Dave Brubeck’s “The Gates of Justice” as part of a three-day festival entitled “MUSIC AND JUSTICE.”. The festival kicks off on Feb. 26 and runs through...
Berlin Philharmonic Announces Conductor Change
Christian Thielemann has canceled his upcoming concert with the Berlin Philharmonic. The orchestra said that “unfortunately Christian Thielemann had to cancel his appearance conducting the concert on 11 December due to scheduling issues. The Berliner Philharmoniker Foundation and the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker are very grateful to Kent Nagano for taking over the conducting duties.”
Young Concert Artists Announces Winners of the 2022 International Auditions
Four First Prize Winners were announced following the Finals of the 2022 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. The winners were mezzo-soprano Erin Wagner, bass-baritone Joseph Parrish, pianist Chaeyoung Park, and soprano and pianist Chelsea Guo. These musicians now join the roster of Young Concert Artists, which provides management services for...
Artist of the Week: Pietro Spagnoli
Italian Bass-Baritone to celebrate ‘Chiara e Serafina’s” 200th Anniversary at Donizetti Opera Festival. This week, the Donizetti Opera Festival opens its 2022 season featuring three operas including “Chiara e Serafina,” a rarely performed work and one that flopped at its premiere in 1822. However, for its 200th anniversary the Donizetti is bringing the work back with a young cast and veteran buffo bass-baritone Pietro Spagnoli.
Sydney Chamber Opera to Present ‘earth.voice.body’ at Carriageworks in 2023
(Credit: Christophe Abramowitz) Sydney Chamber Opera is set to present “earth.voice.body” at Carriageworks next year. The company will showcase the new Australian work starting on Sept. 29; it will run through Oct. 5, 2022. The performance will pair Jack Symonds’ “The Shape of the Earth” with Kaija Saariaho’s...
Voices of Ascension & the Young People’s Chorus of NYC Review 2022: Paola Prestini’s ‘The Glass Box’
The Voices of Ascension and the Young People’s Chorus of NYC performed composer Paola Prestini’s ‘The Glass Box’ in a highly anticipated program at the Church of the Ascension on November 9th. Prestini composed ‘The Glass Box’ in 2018, with text written by Royce Vavrek as an oratorio about young refugees in Sweden. This new work challenges perspectives and promotes thought-provoking questions about overcoming adversity and how we must bring attention to our world’s current and very painful crisis surrounding refugees.
Artscape Theater to Workshop Paola Prestini’s Disabled-led Opera ‘Sensorium Ex’
On November 17, 2022, Artscape Theater in Cape Town, South Africa, will begin its workshop for composer Paola Prestini’s developing opera “Sensorium Ex.”. “Sensorium Ex” is written for soloists, choir, chamber orchestra, and electronics, and seeks to explore the nature of voice beyond language, as well as the human experience and relationships with community. The libretto, by Brenda Shaughnessy, draws from her own experience raising her son, Cal, who lives with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal.
