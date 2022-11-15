Metropolitan Opera, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato Lead Classical Grammy Nominations

Piotr Beczala has canceled his participation in the Nov. 27 Gala Concert at the Wiener Staatsoper. The tenor took to social media and said, “Dear friends, I regret to inform you that I will not be able to perform on November 27 at the Wiener Staatsoper during the Gala Concert LICHT INS DUNKEL for technical reasons. I couldn’t find a flight connection that would take me on time after the evening concert on November 26th. It is a big disappointment for me, because I have been following this wonderful initiative for years. However, I shall see you in a few days during the concert in Munich!”

