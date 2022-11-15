Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Salvation Army kick-offs its annual Red Kettle campaign
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The bells are ringing just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the Salvation Army kicking-off its annual Red Kettle Campaign. There are more than 31 locations in the Tri-County area where you can donate, including three red kettles inside Northwoods Mall. “Please come shopping...
Central Illinois Proud
9th Annual Day of Stuffing benefitting Peoria Friendship House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A classic 1975 GP Transit bus parked outside Kroger on Lake St. in Peoria on Friday was crammed with food donations on the 9th Annual Day of Stuffing. The Day of Stuffing is an effort to boost donations for the ongoing 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive benefitting the Peoria Friendship House. This year’s goal is to collect 11 tons of food.
Central Illinois Proud
The Baby Fold’s Annual Festival of Trees is a family affair with a good cause
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold’s 29th Annual Festival of Trees is underway. This event is a fundraiser to help kick off the holiday season. There are more than 600 decorated trees plus holiday décor up for auction. Bidding can take place in person at the Interstate Center or online until Saturday at 8 pm. Proceeds go to children serviced by the nonprofit.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Solvera Health
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
WCIA
Toy Aussie Puppies at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family
Nemo and Marlin, 2 adorable Toy Aussie puppies need loving homes!. Ruby’s Rescue will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda on December 10th, from 1-5. Come join 40 crafters and vendors at our 5th Annual HOLIDAY MARKET. Old Rugged barn is minutes from Bloomington normal and just...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
Central Illinois Proud
Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Facing a serious health issue or coping with the news that you only have months to live takes an emotional toll on the patient and their family and other loved ones. But a team at OSF Healthcare...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois recognizes local philanthropists with 38th annual ceremony
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois is celebrating the philanthropic efforts of local “giving” leaders and their contributions to transforming the community. The Association of Fundraising Professionals hosted the 38th annual National Philanthropy Awards ceremony in East Peoria Wednesday. The organization recognized eight community leaders and...
25newsnow.com
Peoria advocacy group says unhoused population is in need as weather worsens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wet, cold and incapable of getting dry, that’s how those who are unsheltered described their conditions after the season’s first accumulative snowfall. “Snow always breaks my heart a little bit because for my friends who are sleeping outside it’s not fun, it’s not...
Central Illinois Proud
Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday …. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice...
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt
Join the Peoria German-American Central Society this weekend for a holiday celebration. You can check out our interview with Jeff Pulfer to hear more about what you can expect at the Peoria Kristkindlmarkt. That’s all happening at the Expo Gardens in Peoria. The event will run this Saturday, November 19th...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Adjusted CityLink schedule for Thanksgiving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public transit in the Peoria area will observe Thanksgiving next week, which involves a pause of service on the holiday itself. Here’s what you need to know. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, buses will run as usual, and the Transit Center Customer Service will operate...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria leaders break ground on new fire station
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A vision 30 years in the making is coming to fruition. East Peoria’s city officials and first responders, along with Illinois’ representatives, broke ground Friday for the city’s upcoming fire station near Illinois Central College. The ceremony was held at 2001...
Central Illinois Proud
One displaced after electrical fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police Dept. hosting gun buyback program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–This Saturday, Nov. 18, Peoria Police Dept. (PPD) will buy your unwanted guns. Peoria is offering up to $500 per functioning firearm. This will include controversial weapons known as “ghost guns”, a firearm that uses untraceable parts made at home from a 3-D printer. To...
Central Illinois Proud
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center. The company is a global engineering services provider. At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of...
