ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Metro's expanded Silver Line opens

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SngK2_0jBsIv2w00


A fter nearly eight years of construction, the first train on the Washington, D.C., Metro's expanded Silver Line left the Ashburn station Tuesday afternoon.

The line connects Loudoun County and Washington Dulles International Airport to the Metrorail system for the first time, drawing in close to 100 people waiting to be the first passengers on the Silver Line train. The much-anticipated extension of the Silver Line cost an estimated $3 billion and will extend for 11.5 miles, per the Washington Post.

METRO ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGES TO FIVE STATIONS

Jose Luis Magana/AP
From left, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during the ribbon-cutting on Washington Dulles International Airport station platform at the opening of new Silver Line Extension at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Virginia., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

The new segment, which begins at Wiehle-Reston East, the previous end of the Silver Line, now extends west to Ashburn and completes the 23-mile line. Trains on the Silver Line are running every 15 minutes, and wait times will continue to decrease as Metro returns more cars to service, Metro officials said.

It will take Metro an estimated one month to replace all 5,000 maps in the system, as many show the new line faded and marked as incomplete. The new line added stations at Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Tuesday launch of the extended Silver line was anticipated to be delayed, as it has in the past, due to federal regulations that limited Metro's use of its car fleet. Metro ordered in December 2021 that all the 7000-series trains be removed from service after the first one derailed in October.

Currently, the Yellow Line is out of service as Metro expands its services. A new station, added along the Blue and Yellow lines, Potomac Yard, is close to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and is set to open this fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DCist

Here’s When NOT To Travel For Thanksgiving In The D.C. Region

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for two things, equally mind-numbing: excessive alcohol consumption in a hometown bar, and traffic jams. If you want to avoid a Tim-Kaine-eating-an-orange-on-I-95 situation on your way to Thanksgiving festivities, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s annual holiday travel predictions recommend staying away from roadways next Wednesday. According...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds

Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. 3X

Thanks to Frank for sending above from Eckington. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC
Data Center Knowledge

Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning

Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington City Paper

Mayoral Allies Present Potential Conflicts for the D.C. Housing Authority

Two prominent leaders of the D.C. Housing Authority are caught up in conflicts of interest, or at least the appearance of them. The potential issues involve Director Brenda Donald and Commissioner John Falcicchio, both close allies of Mayor Muriel Bowser. Falcicchio serves on the housing authority board by virtue of...
NBC Washington

Car Crashes Into Potomac River, Passenger Killed: Park Police

An adult passenger died when a car crashed off the GW Parkway into the Potomac River Thursday evening. Two people were in the car, which crashed off the northbound lanes into the river just north of the 14th Street Bridge, according to Arlington County Fire. The passenger, 59-year-old Kelvin Gunn...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy