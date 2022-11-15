Read full article on original website
North Dakota's new senate and house majority leaders discuss priorities and approaches to leadership
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's newly elected Senate Majority Leader David Hogue is talking about what his approach will be while leading in Bismarck. "It doesn't mean a lot to me individually. I mean I'm looking forward to the challenge as I've said in the past few interviews. I really love the coaching mentoring role and that's how I see my position," said Hogue.
Elbow Lake business banned in North Dakota again
(Fargo, ND) -- Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minnesota is facing a new ban on doing business in North Dakota. Stutsman County District Court imposed the ban this week after finding the business had engaged in consumer fraud. The court found the company had contracted to perform services and repairs but didn't follow through.
Longtime North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle set to retire in January
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle, the longest serving justice in state history, has informed Governor Doug Burgum that he will be retiring next year. Vandewall is set to hang up the robe after more than six decades of service to the State of North...
North Dakota receives $1.7 Billion dollars in first year of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is already seeing the results of a bipartisan bill meant to improve infrastructure across the country. The $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, otherwise known as the American Jobs Plan, was officially signed into law on November 15th, 2021. The legislation contained measures to rebuild roadways and bridges, improve airports and public transportation options including passenger rail, create a electric vehicle charging network, and more all across the United States.
MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Dakota Medical Foundation
(Fargo, ND) -- The Dakota Medical Foundation is among the recipients in the latest round of donations by MacKenzie Scott. The foundation received ten-million dollars from the philanthropist. “We do nothing by ourselves,” said DMF Executive Director Pat Traynor. “This gift reflects the tireless efforts of the thousands of charities,...
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
AG Wrigley: Docs can defend abortions using patient info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says doctors should be able to defend themselves against abortion prosecutions using patients' personal health information. North Dakota's trigger law bans abortion except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger. Under the...
Woman arrested on grounds of North Dakota Governor's Residence sentenced to jail
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman who was arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor's Residence will spend three months in jail. Court records show 32-year-old Dakota Bee was arrested in May after she went onto the grounds after a gate was opened to let a car in.
Minnesota sending rapid Covid-19 testing kits to residents who request them
(St. Paul, MN) -- The state of Minnesota is offering a new batch of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays. The move is meant to encourage people to test before they gather for the holidays, according to a statement sent by the governors' office. Governor Tim Walz says people can place a third order for four more free tests through the state's online ordering program. Walz says Minnesota is continuing its free test program even though the federal effort has been suspended.
Bismarck-based North Dakota Guard Soldiers back from border deployment
(Bismarck, ND) -- Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard soldiers are back home from a deployment at the southern border. About 75 soldiers with the 957th Engineer Company returned to North Dakota Tuesday after more than a year away. The soldiers were supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico...
Minnesota offering more home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of Holidays
(St. Paul, MN) -- The state of Minnesota is offering a new batch of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays. The move is meant to encourage people to test before they gather for the holidays. Governor Tim Walz says people can place a third order for four more...
Central North Dakota drought conditions slightly eased by Blizzard
(Bismarck, ND) -- Drought conditions in central North Dakota are easing slightly after a record-setting blizzard. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released this week shows an increase in moisture in the region following a rapid intensifying of dry conditions earlier this month. USDA meteorologists say the moisture was "highly beneficial"...
North Dakota Oil, Gas Mineral Rights worth nearly $3 billion
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Watford City-based company says North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights are worth two-point-eight billion dollars. The current value is 18-percent higher than last year's appraisal. The valuations take into account current prices and natural declines in production. Representatives from MineralTracker say the value could generate...
North Dakota Oil, Natural Gas production up in September
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's oil and natural gas production is increasing. The state Department of Mineral Resources reported Tuesday that oil production was up over four percent in September, while natural gas production increased by two-and-a-half percent. September's average oil price for North Dakota crude was down nearly ten-dollars...
