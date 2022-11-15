Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Trump Media Merger Partner Loses Board Member Days Before Pivotal Shareholder Meeting
Justin Shaner, a Florida real estate executive, quit the board of Digital World Acquisition Corp., which plans to merge with Truth Social parent Trump Media. The move came days before DWAC's shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 22. The DWAC-Trump Media deal is being investigated by federal prosecutors and...
NBC Los Angeles
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC Los Angeles
Never Seen ‘Such a Complete Failure' of Corporate Controls, Says New FTX CEO Who Also Oversaw Enron Bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
NBC Los Angeles
GOP Megadonor Mercer Family Has No Plans to Boost Trump's 2024 Campaign as Former President Loses More Allies
GOP megadonors Robert Mercer and daughter Rebekah Mercer have no current plans to help former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House. The Mercers, who were among Trump's major benefactors during his first run for president in 2016, are distancing themselves from the former commander in chief's latest White House bid.
NBC Los Angeles
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
NBC Los Angeles
Read Elon Musk's Friday Emails to Twitter Engineers Asking Them to Come to the Office
The mixed messages from Twitter leadership to employees continue as Musk tells engineers to report to headquarters, hours after the company told employees the offices would be closed until Monday. Musk wants engineers to help him "better understand the Twitter tech stack." The mixed messages on returning to the office...
NBC Los Angeles
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Is Looking to Trim Head Count Through a Voluntary Buyout Program
Amazon sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some employees this week as it looks for ways to rein in costs beyond the massive layoffs already announced. Employees have until Nov. 29 to agree to resign, and their last day of employment will be Dec. 23, according to documents viewed by CNBC.
NBC Los Angeles
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
NBC Los Angeles
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
NBC Los Angeles
Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'
American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says the Fed Should Consider Retail Earnings Over Economic Data for Its Inflation Strategy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve must pay attention to recent retail earnings reports to plan the rest of its battle against inflation. "I am begging the Fed to look at what's happening at individual companies – big ones, not small ones – so that they'll be a little less ruthless going forward," he said.
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year
Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
Comments / 0