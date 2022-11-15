Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
ATF, NSSF offer $10K reward for information that leads to convictions in Bucks County gun store burglary
CHALFONT, Pa. - Two organizations are joining forces in an effort to find the suspects responsible for a burglary at a Bucks County gun store. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are each offering the rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects who robbed the gun store Target World in Chalfont last Saturday morning.
fox29.com
FBI: 3 men sought in connection with serial armed robberies of various Philadelphia Rite Aid stores
EAST OAK LANE - Three suspects are being sought by the FBI in connection with a string of armed robberies at Rite Aid pharmacies. The three reportedly began in September, robbing a Rite Aid on the 6700 block of North 5th Street, in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane neighborhood. They’ve...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a market in Olney. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. at a deli on the corner of the 200 block of West Olney Avenue.
fox29.com
String of violent robberies in Fishtown, Kensington under investigation
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a group of suspects they say were involved in at least five robberies over the course of an hour in Fishtown and Kensington earlier this week. All five of the incidents under investigation happened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m....
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for gunman who fatally shot man at close range in East Mount Airy
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help with an ongoing homicide investigation from March. Police say the fatal shooting occurred on March 31, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. on the 8400 block of Forrest Avenue. According to authorities, a man was approached by the gunman, who...
sanatogapost.com
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
fox29.com
Suspects who shot man during robbery in Lawndale sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Lawndale. According to police, the incident happened on the 4700 block of Bingham Street on November 12. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in a...
Injured MontCo Man Attacked First Responders Who Came To Help: Police
A Montgomery County man who appeared to be injured sprang to his feet and assaulted the first responders who came to help him, according to authorities. Police in Upper Gwynedd Township were called to the area of North Wales Road and Mendham Drive for a reported medical emergency just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
fox29.com
Philadelphia violence: 2 stabbed, 2 shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Cold temperatures in Philadelphia did not deter violence, leaving city police officers and detectives with several crime scenes across the city. The first incident occurred at midnight when officers responded to Nazareth Hospital for a shooting victim who showed up by private vehicle, according to police. Authorities say...
fox29.com
Police: Man stalked customers in Point Breeze market before attacking, robbing them outside
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stalking store shoppers before attacking and robbing them. Police say the incident took place on November 7 around 8:30 p.m. According to authorities, the suspect walked into the Morris Market on the 1500 block of...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot inside a vehicle and killed in broad daylight on Trenton street
TRENTON, N.J. - Police in Trenton are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Officials say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue Thursday afternoon, about 1:30. Responding officers found a vehicle with many bullet holes and a man in the driver’s...
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs
Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 15, driven to hospital after shooting in North Philadelphia parking lot
DOVER, De. - Authorities say a teenager showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in a North Philadelphia parking lot. The 15-year-old victim was driven to a Nazare Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police. Investigators believe the...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals hundreds of dollars from North Philadelphia mini market
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from a mini market in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Bancroft Mini Market on the 2500 block of Bancroft Street. According to police, the suspect asked an employee for a...
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested
Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued
The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate
The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
fox29.com
Police: Officer injured in two-vehicle crash in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash in Germantown. According to authorities, the Wayne Avenue and W Rittenhouse Street area is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning. FOX 29 captured video from the scene,...
fox29.com
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg
A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot to death while collecting garbage Friday morning in the city's Holmesburg section. Investigator believe Ikeem Johnson, 35, was targeted by an unknown gunman.
Comments / 3