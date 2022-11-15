ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

What Ndamukong Suh adds to an already dangerous Eagles squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are betting on this season to win a Super Bowl, and part of that deal is bringing in veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. But at 35 years old, it is unknown what Suh can realistically bring to Philadelphia. On Thursday, Eagles veteran Darius Slay explained that Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa

The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch

Of the 10 NFL head coaching jobs that opened last year, five were filled by individuals getting a second or third chance in the big chair, and two others by older assistants who'd been waiting for a shot. The shift was likely inevitable (and predicted in this space a year...
newsnet5

Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Announce Decision On Punt Returner Position

Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs made a significant trade with the New York Giants. Kansas City acquired former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney. After phasing him in slowly, Toney had a breakout game for the Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. He racked up four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers: DT Jeffery Simmons is active

The Tennessee Titans will play against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night with as close to a complete team as they've had in weeks. The Titans released their inactives for Thursday night's game against the Packers, listing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as active. Simmons hasn't practiced in a month and missed last week's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. He was listed as questionable.
