The Tennessee Titans will play against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night with as close to a complete team as they've had in weeks. The Titans released their inactives for Thursday night's game against the Packers, listing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as active. Simmons hasn't practiced in a month and missed last week's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. He was listed as questionable.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO