Weston, WV

Couple who allegedly shot black man with paintball gun face hate crime charges

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

A West Virginia couple is being prosecuted on hate crime charges after allegedly threatening one black man at a convenience store and firing a paintball gun at another.

Authorities with the Weston Police Department responded to a complaint on Thursday relating to a stopped car near a home where the couple "started yelling racial slurs," a criminal complaint read.

The man in the car, identified as 36-year-old Troy Pertuset, "shot a paintball gun from the car" that hit a black man in the chest, police said.

A short while later, officers received a second call relating to a confrontation at a GoMart where Troy "with a gun" was "threatening a black male subject" with 38-year-old Brandy Pertuset, according to the complaint.

The first victim said he was approached by the couple at the residence, and "he heard them say 'Where are you [N-word]?'"

Troy then "pointed the paintball gun at him and shot him with it," police said.

Witnesses report a similar situation occurred at the GoMart.

Troy told the second victim, "'I got a f****** pistol and I'm going to f****** shoot you for talking to my wife,'" the complaint read.

He then said, "I'm going to f****** kill this [N-word],'" according to the complaint.

Both Troy and Brandy Pertuset were arrested, charged with committing a hate crime, and are being held in Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

