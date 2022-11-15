ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cheryl Dobi
3d ago

Great go up and down the waterway and use them . These illegals are over running our Country and something has to be done.

Kris Steeley
3d ago

good. there needs to be deterrents. do you realize what other countries do to those who enter illegally?!

KWTX

Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas constitutions over the high number of migrant encounters at the Texas-Mexico border, his border mission is set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks, according to a planning document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune.
KRGV

Legal experts react to Gov. Abbott declaring an 'invasion' at the border

Gov. Greg Abbott says too many foreigners are crossing the river between ports, and there's no way to know who they all are, but critics say the governor is playing politics. US immigration officials continue to release migrants into downtown Brownsville. A new record number with more than 230,000 migrants...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott: ‘You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe’

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer to increase Operation Lone Star efforts. He also sent a letter to President Joe Biden highlighting the record-breaking level of illegal immigration at America’s southern border. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the...
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students

Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
KWTX

What Greg Abbott’s decisive win over Beto O’Rourke portends for his future

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - An unprecedented pandemic that shut down the state economy and killed thousands of Texans. A power-grid failure that left millions freezing in the dark. The deadliest school shooting in the state’s history. The end of a 50-year constitutional right to get an abortion. A restless right flank. And then Beto O’Rourke.
ValleyCentral

Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Brownsville child care expert to the Texas Early Learning Center. His appointee is Marisela Nava, of Brownsville, the director of the Texas Southmost College’s Child Care Center, who volunteers at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and serves as chair of the TSC Child Development Program […]
CBS DFW

Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation

Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Guns in the Classroom" in the video player above, or stream the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET on the free CBS News app.Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of...
Mae A.

Governor Greg Abbott Rules Out Exceptions for Rape or Incest in Anti-Abortion Law

Pro-abortion activists protesting Texas' strict abortion laws.Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dashed hopes that he might revisit the state’s near-total ban against abortions to allow the procedure in cases of rape and incest, despite overwhelming support for the exceptions, according to an interview with the State of Texas news show which aired Sunday.
KWTX

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9. Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In...
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
