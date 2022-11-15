Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
fox5dc.com
UVA football player's father speaks out
FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
cbs19news
Former UVA teammate says Perry 'never strayed away from a battle'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- During the 2020 COVID pandemic, Miami natives Mandy Alonso and D'Sean Perry sent a video to then UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall letting him know they were putting in the work. "What's up coach ready to get back to work, let's go," Perry said in...
aseaofred.com
Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday
Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
chapelboro.com
Stroman on Sports: University of Virginia Football Tragedy
Dr. Deborah Stroman spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s News Director Brighton McConnell on Friday, November 18th. She discussed the recent tragic shooting involving the University of Virginia football team. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
UVA cancels upcoming football game after players killed in shooting
The University of Virginia announced Wednesday it would not play the game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina.
UVA students return to classes after shooting: 'Nobody has been left untouched'
Makeshift memorials with flowers, candles and cards are sprinkled across UVA, remembering D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, all players on the UVA Football team.
13newsnow.com
UVA cancels football game against Coastal Carolina following deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia canceled its home football game against Coastal Carolina University as the community reels from the deadly shooting on grounds earlier this week. The game was scheduled to be played Saturday and would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season....
ACC announces teams will wear helmet decals, hold moment of silence in support of UVA on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. — All ACC football teams will wear helmet decals in support of the University of Virginia community this weekend, the conference announced via a press release Wednesday evening. Three Virginia football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were killed Sunday in a...
NBC12
UVA cancels Saturday football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina. The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team - D’Sean Perry, Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting on Sunday.
13newsnow.com
With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team's first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia's players wore sweatshirts...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Basketball’s Early Season NET Report
Though the Virginia Cavaliers are just two games into the regular season, most prognostications have the Hoos challenging for the ACC crown and firmly in the NCAA Tournament, so it is never too early to look at the future resume. As a refresher, when the NCAA Tournament committee convenes to...
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
UVA decided to take disciplinary action against Chris Jones. Why didn't they?
UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said UVA Student Affairs was investigating a potential hazing issue on September 15 when a student said Chris Jones possessed a gun.
cbs19news
Louisa welcomes familiar opponent to 'The Jungle' in region semifinals rematch
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The lone high school football game in the Central Virginia on Friday night takes place in 'The Jungle' with Louisa County hosting a familiar Salem team. "It's a big opportunity," senior quarterback Landon Wilson said, "Coach [Will] Patrick says you don't get another chance at...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Timeline of the deadly UVA shooting that killed 3, injured 2 others
A deadly shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night has sent shockwaves through not just the university community, but through the rest of the country.
UVA suspected shooter had guns, ammunition in his dorm room
On Sunday night, three University of Virginia students were killed, and two were injured in a shooting on Culbreth Road. The campus went on lockdown for 12 hours while police searched for the suspected shooter. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was caught Monday after 11 a.m. and has been charged with...
virginiamercury.com
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines
• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Suspect was 2-time high school ‘Student of the Year’
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? What we know about the University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect and his ties to Varina and Petersburg in Central Virginia.
U.Va. announces accommodations for students, staff in wake of deadly shooting
The University of Virginia has announced some changes today in an effort to accommodate students and staff as they come to terms with Sunday night's tragic shooting.
Comments / 0