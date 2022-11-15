ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5dc.com

UVA football player's father speaks out

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday

Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

UVA cancels Saturday football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina. The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team - D’Sean Perry, Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting on Sunday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13newsnow.com

With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team's first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia's players wore sweatshirts...
WACO, TX
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Basketball’s Early Season NET Report

Though the Virginia Cavaliers are just two games into the regular season, most prognostications have the Hoos challenging for the ACC crown and firmly in the NCAA Tournament, so it is never too early to look at the future resume. As a refresher, when the NCAA Tournament committee convenes to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiamercury.com

Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines

• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

