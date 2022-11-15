ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president

By The Hill Staff
 3 days ago
Former President Trump announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump made the announcement from Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just a week after the midterm elections denied Republicans the “red wave” they had long anticipated.

Read the full story and updated coverage here.

Watch live in the video above.

Comments / 541

BMG4791
3d ago

He thinks that announcing as a candidate for president will shield him from any indictments. I suspect that he will be unpleasanty surprised.

Reply(68)
182
Kevin
3d ago

He can announce all he wants, but I voted for him twice and no more. Go play golf or with yourself whichever ever you prefer. My red hat is in a dark closet now and won’t come back out.

Reply(54)
124
Roger Cruser
3d ago

He’s going to announce that he’s withdrawing from politics, returning all the money he stole from MAGA’s, giving his Mar a largo home to environmental charities, and retiring to an island in the Caribbean where they cannot extradite him. Also, he’s putting an “I Love Biden” flag on his golf cart.

Reply(23)
96
 

CNN

Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Chances of Winning the 2024 Election as He Launches Bid

Former President Donald Trump is officially running for another presidential term. And leading betting sites expect Trump to have the best odds to win the 2024 presidential election. While it's illegal to bet on political elections in the U.S., European website EmpireStakes.com shows Trump with an "implied probability" of 25...
IOWA STATE
CBS DFW

What some North Texans are saying about Trump's decision to run for president again

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — In what may be a surprise to no one, former President Donald Trump kicked off the 2024 Presidential race from his Mar-a-Lago estate one week after the 2022 election:"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. America's comeback starts right now."His speech came after he filed papers with the Federal Election Commission that he's an official candidate.Gina O'Briant hosted a watch party at her Dallas home and she and other Trump supporters say they don't hesitate at all to back him again. O'Briant said, "I think he's the best President we've ever had, and...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

George Conway says he doesn't think Ron DeSantis will run for president because there's no 'upside' to wading into a 'mud fest to end all mud fests'

Lawyer and political pundit George Conway said he does not think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will run for president against Donald Trump in 2024. In an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday, Conway said he thought DeSantis would reconsider a 2024 run since any fight with the former president would be "brutal."
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words, the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election and shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, with some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” “They had come to protest the result of the election and to prevent Congress from fulfilling its responsibility to open and count the Electoral College votes,” Pence writes. “And, as I later learned, many had come looking for me.” The book, which traces Pence’s life in politics — from serving as youth coordinator for a local Democratic Party to watching then-Vice President Al Gore certify his election loss days after Pence had been sworn in as a member of Congress — largely defends Trump, glossing over and whitewashing many of his most contentious episodes. “I had always been loyal to President Donald Trump,” the book begins.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal

You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
WASHINGTON, DC
