Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Pogba discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality
Paul Pogba speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of shock TalkTV interview.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Anthony Elanga reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Man Utd youngsters
Anthony Elanga understands why Cristiano Ronaldo has been critical of his younger team-mates.
Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo discusses his relationship with 'magic' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Lionel Messi for his footballing abilities as well as how he conducts himself off the pitch.
Wayne Rooney responds to 'strange' Cristiano Ronaldo comments in Piers Morgan interview
Wayne Rooney has spoken publicly for the first time after being called out by Cristiano Ronaldo during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Rooney recently urged former teammate Ronaldo to 'get his head down' in order to remain an 'asset' to Manchester United down the final stretch of his playing career.
Pep Guardiola: Brazil FA reveal conversations with Man City manager
The Brazil FA have confirmed they have spoken with Pep Guardiola.
How Twitter reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary interview
How social media reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he turned down Saudi Arabia offer
Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he rejected a lucrative offer to leave Man Utd in the summer.
Phil Foden reveals biggest difference between Erling Haaland & Harry Kane
Phil Foden has picked out how Erling Haaland and Harry Kane differ.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he 'would be happy' to see Arsenal win Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was close to joining Man City
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals in TalkTV interview that he nearly signed for Man City instead of Man Utd in 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved more time at Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked by Man Utd.
Manchester United want to rip up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's employment.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits uncertainty over Man Utd return after World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his future at Manchester United.
Mauricio Pochettino gives opinion on Harry Kane/Bayern Munich rumours
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why he think Harry Kane is unlikely to sign for Bayern Munich.
Lionel Messi makes retirement admission
Lionel Messi has revealed his thoughts about retiring from football.
Sporting CP make decision on Cristiano Ronaldo return
Sporting CP president speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo amid claims he could leave Man Utd and return to first club.
Every Real Madrid player going to the 2022 World Cup
A look at all the Real Madrid players that will feature at the 2022 World Cup, and when they'll be playing for their countries
Erling Haaland: Agent confirms Man City star's career is already 'planned' out
Agent Rafaela Pimenta gives an interview to Marca discussing Erling Haaland's career path.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0