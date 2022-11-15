ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

University of Iowa asks judge to override Children's Hospital verdict or grant new trial

By Vanessa Miller The Gazette, Cedar Rapids
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
98.1 KHAK

Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict

Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Washington County man accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy at Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility

Allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy at an Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility has led to the arrest of a Washington County man. Iowa City Police were called to the Guildelink Center on Southgate Avenue just before 6:15 Thursday night for a subject fighting with a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses say 56-year-old Gary Showman of Washington had been brought to the facility for evaluation after a domestic incident in Ainsworth. Showman reportedly became aggressive and agitated with staff during the intake process, at one point allegedly elbowing the deputy in the face. As Iowa City Police were on their way to the scene, the deputy was able to take Showman into custody after a brief struggle.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
IOWA STATE
sun-courier.com

Former GMG coach pleads guilty, sentenced

A former GMG High School volleyball coach and South Tama paraeducator plead guilty to sexual exploitation last week and was sentenced. Brycelyn Haughey, 23, of Toledo entered a written plea of guilty and was sentenced in Iowa District Court on November 10 to the charge (Count 6) of sexual exploitation by a school employee, an aggravated misdemeanor.
TOLEDO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln man sent to prison for seventh, eighth DUI convictions

The law has again caught up with a 40-year-old Lincoln man who on Wednesday faced his harshest punishment yet for driving under the influence. Ryan J. O'Toole, who made headlines and was sent to prison in 2018 after he passed out while driving a lawn mower, resulting in his sixth DUI charge, is going to prison again.
LINCOLN, IA
wvik.org

Scott County Absentee Ballot Recount Completed

Auditor Kerri Tompkins hopes the next step — adding up the votes — will be completed before the end of the day. This morning at 8:00 in Davenport, 22 poll workers gathered on the 6th floor of the Scott County Administration Building to count roughly 23,000 absentee ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he robbed a Davenport business Thursday. Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Friday morning via...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Another Drug Cartel Arrest in Waterloo

Another person has been arrested after allegedly helping a Mexican drug cartel move drugs in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Hayley Wilson is accused of wiring $850 in drug money to a person in Bell Gardens, California. Authorities say she then fled to Mexico and stayed with one of the leaders of the Manjarrez cartel, who are believed to be working with the Sinaloa Cartel. Wilson eventually came back to the United States and was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with Money Laundering. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April. The defense wrapped their case Thursday morning and both sides gave closing arguments during the afternoon. Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: Elderly shoplifter hid booze in his walker

Iowa City Police say an elderly shoplifter tried to hide a bottle of booze inside his walker. Arrest records indicate 67-year-old Thomas Alan Armstrong of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street entered the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee just before 2:30pm on November 8th, grabbed a $16.99 bottle of Smirnoff Vodka, stuck it in the seat of his walker and left the store without paying.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

