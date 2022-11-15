Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk — who said Twitter would be the 'most accurate' — apparently snubs Jimmy Fallon's plea to stop #RIPJimmyFallon from trending
Jimmy Fallon pleaded for Elon Musk to stop the false #RIPJimmyFallon from trending on Twitter. But the social media giant's new billionaire owner apparently snubbed the comedian. "Fix what?" Musk tweeted back to Fallon on Wednesday morning as the hashtag was still trending. Jimmy Fallon pleaded for Elon Musk to...
Vox
Sam Bankman-Fried tries to explain himself
Last night, Sam Bankman-Fried DMed me on Twitter. That was surprising. I’d spoken to Bankman-Fried via Zoom earlier in the summer when I was working on a profile of him, so I reached out to him via DM on November 13, after news broke that his cryptocurrency exchange had collapsed, with billions in customer deposits apparently gone. I didn’t expect him to respond — typically, people under investigation by both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice don’t return requests for comment.
Vox
Welcome to the crypto ice age
A few months ago, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was valued at about $32 billion. Its brand was plastered on the Miami Heat’s arena and on the umpires during the World Series. Tom Brady was hawking it during the Super Bowl. Now, FTX is entering bankruptcy. More than a million...
Vox
Effective altruism gave rise to Sam Bankman-Fried. Now it’s facing a moral reckoning.
They’re “outraged.” They’re “humbled.” They’re “fucking appalled.”. That’s the reaction from prominent effective altruists after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire whose cryptocurrency exchange FTX imploded last week. Effective altruism (EA) is a social movement that’s all about using reason...
Vox
How Love Is Blind became a horror show
Like a desperation haircut you get while your stylist is on vacation, the third season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind will have you whispering over and over: This isn’t what I asked for. Love Is Blind premiered in 2020 and was initially billed as both a three-week Netflix...
Vox
NASA’s rules for astronaut posting: No TikTok, don’t embarrass us
When NASA sent Mike Massimino back to low-Earth orbit to service the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009, agency staffers asked him if he’d mind doing another chore while he was up there: draft the first tweet sent from space. Massimino said yes and didn’t think too much else about...
Comments / 4