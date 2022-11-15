ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award

Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in October

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and sales associate Shawn Jaryno were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in October. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
BAYONNE, NJ
paramuspost.com

The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office

HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Frank Gargiulo is North Bergen’s Veteran of the Year. North Bergen Commissioner Frank Gargiulo has been named the township’s Veteran of the Year for 2022, having reached the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was selected and honored by the County of Hudson and received a citation from County Executive Thomas DeGise on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
multihousingnews.com

Community Builders Opens New Jersey Supportive Housing

The affordable property represents the rehabilitation of a former YMCA building in Jersey City. The Community Builders has opened Bergenview Apartments, a 111-unit supportive housing development in Jersey City, N.J. The affordable project represents the rehabilitation and preservation of a historic former YMCA building, providing studio apartments for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Snaps & Snippets: St. Benedict’s Prep students welcome abbot to Newark

A once-in-a-generation event occurred in Central Newark recently, as the St. Benedict’s Prep community and Newark Abbey celebrated the Abbatial Blessing of the Right Rev. Augustine J. Curley, the third abbot of Newark Abbey. Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin presided over the Abbatial Blessing at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, the first rite of the blessing of a new abbot in the city of Newark in more than 49 years.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters

A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne PAL gets $8,000 in additional CDBG-CV funds

The Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL) has received more much-needed funding for after school homework assistance for the children in the program. The City Council passed a resolution authorizing and additional $8,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding for the PAL. The money would be for the cost of two additional teachers to help with homework.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in October. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings and shared top honors for having the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken hiring two new social workers to counter homelessness

In an effort to deal with an historic rise in homelessness, for the first time ever Hoboken officials are hiring two social workers tasked with coping with the problem. Ken Ferrante, Hoboken’s director of public safety, said in an interview with the Hudson Reporter that the pair would work hand in hand with the city’s office of Constituent Services and the Public Safety Department.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Thank you, Bayonne, for a successful coat drive

On behalf of the Bayonne Housing Authority Homework Assistance Program, I would like to personally thank the Bayonne community for their kindness and generosity. Due to the generosity of organizations and individuals from the community, our 3rd Annual Coat Drive was a great success. Our coat drive’s goal is to give new winter coats for students who are in need.
BAYONNE, NJ
