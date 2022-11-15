A once-in-a-generation event occurred in Central Newark recently, as the St. Benedict’s Prep community and Newark Abbey celebrated the Abbatial Blessing of the Right Rev. Augustine J. Curley, the third abbot of Newark Abbey. Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin presided over the Abbatial Blessing at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, the first rite of the blessing of a new abbot in the city of Newark in more than 49 years.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO