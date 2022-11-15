Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award
Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in October
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and sales associate Shawn Jaryno were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in October. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
paramuspost.com
The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office
HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in October
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in October. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, shared top honors for having the most revenue units and sales...
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
Hudson Reporter
HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS
Frank Gargiulo is North Bergen’s Veteran of the Year. North Bergen Commissioner Frank Gargiulo has been named the township’s Veteran of the Year for 2022, having reached the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was selected and honored by the County of Hudson and received a citation from County Executive Thomas DeGise on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022.
multihousingnews.com
Community Builders Opens New Jersey Supportive Housing
The affordable property represents the rehabilitation of a former YMCA building in Jersey City. The Community Builders has opened Bergenview Apartments, a 111-unit supportive housing development in Jersey City, N.J. The affordable project represents the rehabilitation and preservation of a historic former YMCA building, providing studio apartments for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Housing Authority acquires 450 MLK Drive to build 30 affordable units
The Jersey City Housing Authority has acquired 450 Martin Luther King Drive to build 30 affordable units, adding to their public housing inventory for the first time since 1983. The acquisition also preserves an additional 10 affordable housing units that are set to expire. The building expands affordable housing opportunities...
Forum in Kearny raises awareness of dangers of planned NJ Transit gas-burning power plant
Amid the ongoing climate crisis, environmental activism is undoubtedly on the rise in Hudson County, and the battle against the planned NJ Transit power plant in Kearny continues. Kearny Mayor Alberto Santos joined public health experts, local residents and environmentalists at a forum on Monday evening, November 14 to raise...
Mayor Fulop and The Community Builders Celebrate Rehabilitation of Bergenview Apartments
Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined The Community Builders (TCB) and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) recently to celebrate the substantial rehabilitation and grand opening of Bergenview Apartments. “The Community Builders is thrilled to give this historic site new life as Bergenview Apartments, providing residents with stable...
hudsoncountyview.com
Civic JC takes aim at Fulop over Jersey City political allies who are also employed by county
Civic JC is taking aim at Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop over political allies who are also employed by the Hudson County government, pointing out that he was against double dipping when he was the Ward E councilman. In documents obtained via Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests, Civic JC...
roi-nj.com
Snaps & Snippets: St. Benedict’s Prep students welcome abbot to Newark
A once-in-a-generation event occurred in Central Newark recently, as the St. Benedict’s Prep community and Newark Abbey celebrated the Abbatial Blessing of the Right Rev. Augustine J. Curley, the third abbot of Newark Abbey. Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin presided over the Abbatial Blessing at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, the first rite of the blessing of a new abbot in the city of Newark in more than 49 years.
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
Top Associates with Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office Recognized for Sales Performance in October
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that a top sales team and an individual sales associate with Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office were recognized for outstanding performance in October. Among teams in the region, the Nader Rezai Team led the Weichert sales region for dollar volume,...
Bayonne PAL gets $8,000 in additional CDBG-CV funds
The Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL) has received more much-needed funding for after school homework assistance for the children in the program. The City Council passed a resolution authorizing and additional $8,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding for the PAL. The money would be for the cost of two additional teachers to help with homework.
New Protected Bikeway initiative announced this week for residents
Bicyclists can now ride safely alongside vehicular traffic on a new protective roadway, which was announced this week by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. The new protected roadway runs along Marin Boulevard and Henderson Street, connecting 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in October. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings and shared top honors for having the...
Hoboken hiring two new social workers to counter homelessness
In an effort to deal with an historic rise in homelessness, for the first time ever Hoboken officials are hiring two social workers tasked with coping with the problem. Ken Ferrante, Hoboken’s director of public safety, said in an interview with the Hudson Reporter that the pair would work hand in hand with the city’s office of Constituent Services and the Public Safety Department.
Thank you, Bayonne, for a successful coat drive
On behalf of the Bayonne Housing Authority Homework Assistance Program, I would like to personally thank the Bayonne community for their kindness and generosity. Due to the generosity of organizations and individuals from the community, our 3rd Annual Coat Drive was a great success. Our coat drive’s goal is to give new winter coats for students who are in need.
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 1