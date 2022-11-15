ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

Authorities called to break up fight at Groveport Madison High School

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYiLC_0jBsGhI600

GROVEPORT, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Officers from Groveport police and Madison Township police were called to Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out in the school on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a letter to parents from the school’s principal and Groveport PD, officers were called to the school at around 12:30 p.m. after a verbal argument in the cafeteria. Roughly 30 minutes later after that was resolved, a fight began in a hallway.

Breezeline says services down in Ohio

The letter to parents specified that four students were in a fight with a large crowd of students gathering around them. Officers at the school used pepper spray to de-escalate the fight. Students and staff members affected by the spray were given aid as a “Stay Put” order was placed by the school before dismissal, police said.

No further information is known at this time.

