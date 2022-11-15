(Glenwood) -- There's still a ways to go, but Mills County officials have begun the process of filling a soon-to-be vacancy for county attorney. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors discussed the next steps for filling the vacancy after Naeda Elliott, who has now formally submitted her letter of resignation, won the race for county attorney last week. Additionally, the board approved the canvass of the midterm elections, which Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News allows the county to move forward with addressing the position. One of the board's first moves was making the position part-time instead of full-time, which Crouch says should help make the role more attractive to prospective individuals.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO