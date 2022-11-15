Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Interstate 29 construction in Council Bluffs reaches last major phase
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Drivers taking Interstates 480 or 29 in Council Bluffs for the Thanksgiving holiday will notice some big changes. The construction project on this stretch of the interstate system in Council Bluffs is about to enter its third year. Since it began in early 2021, many...
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
UPDATE: OPPD says power restored to customers after 'equipment failure'
OPPD confirmed that there is a power outage affecting at least 18,000 people in southwest Douglas County and in Sarpy County.
WOWT
Morning power outage affects thousands in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An issue with equipment at a specific OPPD substation left thousands without power Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District was reporting at about 10:25 a.m. that 11,000 customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties were without power. An OPPD spokesperson said at the time that crews were still working to determine the cause of the outage, noting that several circuits had been impacted.
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
kmaland.com
Rock Port bond issue planning continues
(Rock Port) -- Preparations for a bond issue referendum in the Rock Port R-2 School District are still in the infant stage. That's according to Superintendent Ethan Sickles, who says April 4 is the date for a special election on a $6 million bond issue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sickles says one of the bond issue's major components involves replacing the district's venerable dome structure with new facilities.
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
kmaland.com
Mills County soil and water conservation district seeks public input
(Malvern) -- Like many across the state, Mills County conservation district officials are beginning to put together a long-term outlook for conservation efforts in the county. That's why the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a public meeting this afternoon at the Classic Café in Malvern at 1 p.m. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group was contacted by the Conservation Districts of Iowa to help facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News the meeting serves as an opportunity to receive input from the public and landowners as the conservation district formulates a roughly five-year outlook.
New consultant hired to review plan to mitigate damage to Sandhills stream
Another consultant has been hired to review plans for repairing damage to a remote Sandhills stream, inundated two years ago by a deluge of sand from an unauthorized drainage ditch.
kmaland.com
Taylor County man, state attorney general reach agreement on manure, water pollution violations
(Des Moines) -- A Taylor County man has agreed to pay a $23,000 civil penalty and build a manure structure following a lawsuit regarding manure and water pollution violations. The Iowa State Attorney General's Office says a lawsuit was settled through a consent decree on October 31st with Steven Kerns, who owns and operates a confinement feeding operation in Taylor County and a joint confinement feeding operation and open feedlot operation in Ringgold County. Per the agreement, Kerns has admitted to several violations and has since built a structure to comply with manure laws. The decree resolves an October 2019 environmental referral from Iowa's Environmental Protection Commission.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
kmaland.com
Leon "Hank" Neppl, 87, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA.
kmaland.com
Darrel E. Jackson, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Darrel passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
KMAland fire crews battle house fire in Silver City
(Silver City) -- Several KMAland fire departments battled a large house fire in Silver City early Thursday morning. That's according to Silver City Fire Chief Scott Eanes, who tells KMA News his volunteer fire department was paged shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a large structure fire at 402 Lynn Street in Silver City. Eanes says, per typical practice, they immediately requested mutual aid after the report of the structural fire. Among those responding in mutual aid was the Glenwood Fire Department. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the house was already fully engulfed in flames by the time they had arrived on the scene.
kmaland.com
Glenwood schools seek architect for elementary options
(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood school officials continue to explore options for the future of the district's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board approved an resolution seeking requests for proposals--or RFPs--for an architect to explore the possible renovation of Northeast Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the architect will also examine renovating a building on the Glenwood Resource Center.
kmaland.com
Shen PD plans Shop with a Cop
(Shenandoah) -- For the 40th year, Shenandoah Police is coming to the aid of area children in need for some Christmas cheer. Families in Shenandoah and Essex may sign up for the police department's Shop with a Cop program until December 1. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Shenandoah Police Chaplain Jack Langley says the program entails officers shopping with children of low income families, ensuring they have a gift this Christmas.
KETV.com
Final Douglas County election results confirm sheriff, no Republican supermajority in unicameral
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The final votes have been counted in Douglas County, and the last batch of unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election have been issued. In the race for Douglas County Sheriff, the results confirmed Republican Aaron Hanson as the winner. Hanson defeated Democrat Greg Gonzalez...
kmaland.com
Mills County board taking steps to address upcoming attorney vacancy
(Glenwood) -- There's still a ways to go, but Mills County officials have begun the process of filling a soon-to-be vacancy for county attorney. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors discussed the next steps for filling the vacancy after Naeda Elliott, who has now formally submitted her letter of resignation, won the race for county attorney last week. Additionally, the board approved the canvass of the midterm elections, which Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News allows the county to move forward with addressing the position. One of the board's first moves was making the position part-time instead of full-time, which Crouch says should help make the role more attractive to prospective individuals.
Fire Destroys Storage Shed North of Atlantic
(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a shed fire between 2:30 and 2:40 this (Wednesday) morning at 635th Street north of Atlantic on Olive Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. He says the property owner had a camera inside the building.
Comments / 0