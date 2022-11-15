ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

From Student to Staff: Hungerford Returns to Vet Science Lab

WOODBURY – A familiar face has returned just a handful of years fresh out of being a NHS student, now taking on a new role as a long term veterinary science substitute. Jesse Hungerford, a 2016 graduate, was a part of the agriscience program here at Nonnewaug. As a student, Hungerford enrolled in many veterinary science courses and competed in CDE competitions including Milk Quality and Products Evaluation and Livestock Judging.
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
Opinion: Amity parents write in opposition to ‘diversity’ curriculum

The following letter, signed by 94 parents/citizens, was delivered this week to the Amity Regional School Board and superintendent, which together administer Amity Regional High School and the Orange and Bethany-Woodbridge Middle Schools:. On Oct. 24, the posted agenda for that evening’s meeting of the Amity Regional Board of Education...
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names

Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
The fading of a pandemic: Yale’s COVID-19 policy, two-and-a-half years later

Updated COVID-19 regulations on Friday were the latest in a string of administrative changes for the fall 2022 semester. Beginning last Friday, any students who tested positive for COVID-19 would be notified by email rather than by phone call. Students will also no longer have to take a proctored test in order to prove they are COVID-19 negative.
Study highlights importance of humidity in preventing COVID-19 spread

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information shows the possible role humidity could play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Research shows that in countries where humidity is moderate, 40% to 60% of COVID-19 didn’t transmit easily. “The reality is that what’s most important in your humidity or your home environment to prevent COVID is […]
Dozens at Central Connecticut State protest screening of transphobic documentary at New Britain campus

NEW BRITAIN — Chanting "Trans rights! Human rights!," Central Connecticut State University students and professors on Thursday protested the university-sanctioned screening of transphobic film "What is a Woman?" Protesters, some holding colorful signs bearing slogans such as "Love is real" and "Protect trans kids," congregated at the Student Center...
Yale to host Thanksgiving dinner at the Omni Hotel

November recess officially begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and thousands of Yalies are gearing up to travel home. But for students planning to remain in New Haven for the break, there are countless activities and events to look forward to. On Thanksgiving day, the Yale Council of...
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
