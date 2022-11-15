Read full article on original website
nhschiefadvocate.org
From Student to Staff: Hungerford Returns to Vet Science Lab
WOODBURY – A familiar face has returned just a handful of years fresh out of being a NHS student, now taking on a new role as a long term veterinary science substitute. Jesse Hungerford, a 2016 graduate, was a part of the agriscience program here at Nonnewaug. As a student, Hungerford enrolled in many veterinary science courses and competed in CDE competitions including Milk Quality and Products Evaluation and Livestock Judging.
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
New Haven Independent
Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Amity parents write in opposition to ‘diversity’ curriculum
The following letter, signed by 94 parents/citizens, was delivered this week to the Amity Regional School Board and superintendent, which together administer Amity Regional High School and the Orange and Bethany-Woodbridge Middle Schools:. On Oct. 24, the posted agenda for that evening’s meeting of the Amity Regional Board of Education...
NBC Connecticut
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names
Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
Yale Daily News
The fading of a pandemic: Yale’s COVID-19 policy, two-and-a-half years later
Updated COVID-19 regulations on Friday were the latest in a string of administrative changes for the fall 2022 semester. Beginning last Friday, any students who tested positive for COVID-19 would be notified by email rather than by phone call. Students will also no longer have to take a proctored test in order to prove they are COVID-19 negative.
Old Saybrook residents can get $1.5K grant if they were impacted by COVID-19
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a $1,500 grant, the town announced Wednesday. The grants can be used for food, housing, utilities, child care or transportation costs that are related to those who were unemployed due to the pandemic. One grant will be […]
Study highlights importance of humidity in preventing COVID-19 spread
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information shows the possible role humidity could play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Research shows that in countries where humidity is moderate, 40% to 60% of COVID-19 didn’t transmit easily. “The reality is that what’s most important in your humidity or your home environment to prevent COVID is […]
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
darientimes.com
Dozens at Central Connecticut State protest screening of transphobic documentary at New Britain campus
NEW BRITAIN — Chanting "Trans rights! Human rights!," Central Connecticut State University students and professors on Thursday protested the university-sanctioned screening of transphobic film "What is a Woman?" Protesters, some holding colorful signs bearing slogans such as "Love is real" and "Protect trans kids," congregated at the Student Center...
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Yale Daily News
Yale to host Thanksgiving dinner at the Omni Hotel
November recess officially begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and thousands of Yalies are gearing up to travel home. But for students planning to remain in New Haven for the break, there are countless activities and events to look forward to. On Thanksgiving day, the Yale Council of...
Yale Daily News
“We are at capacity”: RSV surges nationwide, hitting Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital at record volumes
Pediatric emergency rooms nationwide are battling surges in respiratory syncytial virus. This year’s surge has hit infants under age two especially hard. Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital, multiple medical professionals say, has been forced to adapt to record case numbers, opening up additional beds and recruiting voluntary staff. RSV...
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Yale Daily News
Unhoused advocates push city to expand resources for homeless people during winter
Tyrell Jackson and Kathy Mire have been living in a tent city in the West River neighborhood for six months. It’s not ideal, they said, and there is the occasional robbery. But they still found the situation generally better than living on the street, as in the tent city they at least have a place to “gather themselves.”
NECN
Residents Asked to Keep Doors, Windows Closed as Crews Battle Scrapyard Fire in Connecticut
An early morning scrapyard fire on Pequot Road in Montville is now under control. Crews were at the scrapyard for several hours Wednesday working to put out the fire. Residents and employees in the area are being asked to keep all doors and windows closed, avoid going outside if possible and not use A/C systems if it is not necessary to limit exposure to smoke.
