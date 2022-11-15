Read full article on original website
Hemp store owner glad delta-8 regulations coming to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small business owners who sell hemp products received good news this week from Gov. Andy Beshear; through an executive order, he’s mandating the sale and packaging of delta-8. Dee Dee Taylor is the owner of 502 Hemp and Wellness Center, who is one of the people celebrating the action by Beshear. “I think it is great,” Taylor said.
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
Veteran's Club founder says medical marijuana law still needed in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —The founder of Louisville’s Veterans Club Inc. says allowing Kentucky veterans to legally use medical marijuana is long overdue. This week Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that would allow some Kentuckians to purchase and use medical marijuana to treat certain and severe medical conditions. “We really need to start thinking about medicinal marijuana for just certain issues,” Jeremy Harrell told Spectrum News 1. Harrell is the found of Veteran’s Club Inc. in Louisville. Harrell is also a combat veteran.
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John...
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second...
Wisconsin households now eligible to get free COVID-19 test kits every month
WISCONSIN — All Wisconsin households are now eligible to place an order every month for a free COVID-19 test kit, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin households can now place an order every month for a free COVID-19 test kit. It's...
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Wilbraham man running six marathons in six straight days across Massachusetts
BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Bill Wells is in the middle of running six marathons in six days. The courses will take him across the entire state of Massachusetts. The Wilbraham resident started his journey Monday at Fenway Park, and is running every day through Saturday. "And really, the trick to this...
Flood survivor explains finding a safe, warm place to stay after flooding hasn't been easy
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Many families that lost everything in July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky remain in temporary housing as they work to rebuild. Wesley Godsey, who’s lived in Perry County all his life, wants those outside of eastern Kentucky to know how hard it is for many to find temporary housing that’s safe and secure.
Kentucky man warns of holiday decorating dangers as he recovers from spinal cord injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the holidays get closer, many families across the Commonwealth will decorate their homes with festive lights. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s a task that results in a lot of injuries. Nearly 160 people hurt themselves each day during the holiday season...
Driver who plowed into sheriff trainees released
WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — The man suspected of swerving his SUV into a group of law enforcement cadets on a training run in South Whittier, injuring two dozen of them, was free from custody Friday, with sheriff's officials citing the extreme complexity of the investigation and the need to continue gathering evidence.
