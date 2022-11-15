Read full article on original website
Founders Sell Vermont Fresh Pasta After 30 Years
Tricia and Ken Jarecki have sold the fresh pasta business that they started in 1992 to newly minted food entrepreneur Chad Brosher for an undisclosed price. Vermont Fresh Pasta began in the basement of the couple's Killington restaurant and has grown over the years to operate in a 5,500-square-foot facility in Proctorsville where a team of 10 produces an average weekly 2,000 pounds of ravioli and other pastas. Bestsellers include ravioli in flavors such as quattro formaggio and butternut squash. The product line, which also features sauces such as pesto and Alfredo, is distributed fresh to restaurants, colleges, hospitals and retail stores throughout New England and western New York, the Jareckis said.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
mountaintimes.info
Rutland’s own Emerald City
The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington
Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
WCAX
Super Senior: Ray Colton
PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Vermont has a rich tradition of heating homes with wood. In the early ‘80s, Colton is credited with helping to change the industry. He was delivering green wood to a Killington condo that he says was going through wood “like no tomorrow.”
mynbc5.com
Darn Tough cancels annual Sock Sale for third year in a row
WATERBURY, Vt. — Lots of people wait for the day to get their discount on Darn Tough socks but this year, you may be out of luck again. The company is canceling its annual sale for the third year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision...
Six Quick-Hit Reviews of Local Albums
Recently, Seven Days experimented with a new algorithm created by the music writers. It was supposed to listen to and catalog the massive numbers of new music submissions sent to the paper, eventually writing its own 500-word reviews. Using terms such as "a genre unto themselves" and "this was cooler in 2004," the program was meant to revolutionize local music reviewing.
WCAX
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
Barre Family Featured in HBO Max Documentary 'Santa Camp'
For a person who likes to travel by sleigh, Fin Ciappara lives in the right place: a house in a hilly neighborhood in Barre where a sled would pick up speed with ease on a snowy eve. The porch is adorned with a red-and-white striped pole and a sign that reads "North Pole." At the front door, the welcome mat is decorated with a picture of Santa Claus and printed with the word "Believe."
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?. Updated: 8 hours ago. The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according...
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
Pop-Up Toy Store Coming to Burlington's Church Street in December
Over the summer, Maura Donnelly was hanging out in downtown Burlington with her 11-year-old son when she noticed that something was missing: a toy store. Donnelly owns Simon Says, a general store for kids and families in Bristol that carries all kinds of essentials, from toys and taggy blankets to jigsaw puzzles and unicorn beauty backpacks.
New Essex Boutique Addie & Grace Offers Clothes for Adults and Kids With a Personalized Touch
Addie & Grace, the chic new women and children's clothing boutique at the Essex Experience, began the way so many ventures do — with an entrepreneur's conviction that there's got to be a better way. Owner Jennifer Graham was disturbed by the dyes and chemical smells coming from her...
Brattleboro proposes $4.3 million in recreation and park upgrades
Sale of a potential 20-year bond would finance a new skating rink roof and refrigeration system, field lighting and a maintenance building at the municipally owned Living Memorial Park. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro proposes $4.3 million in recreation and park upgrades.
Raya Bronz, 11, Has Raised $10,000 to Fight Hunger and Homelessness
According to the Dalai Lama, "Our prime purpose in life is to help others." It's a sentiment that Winooski fifth grader Raya Bronz, 11, takes seriously. Since 2019, Bronz has been making colorful bookmarks adorned with that inspirational message and others, including a quote from Anne Frank: "No one has ever become poor from giving."
suncommunitynews.com
North Country Manufacturing Day sees large crowds
PLATTSBURGH | On Nov. 16 the 10th annual North Country Manufacturing Day was held at Clinton Community College (CCC) and the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). The event connects high school students with local manufacturers. Around 500 high school students from Clinton, Essex, and Frankin Counties show up to participate in this event despite the snowy weather.
City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance in Relation to Parks—Addition OF KieslichI Park BCO Section 22-1
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 10/24/22. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That, Chapter 22, Parks, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 1 thereof to read as follows:
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A three bedroom, three bathroom $429,000 house in Essex with garage space for five vehicles
This raised ranch in Essex has almost 2000 feet of living space and a sweet back deck. There is an attached two car garage and a detached three car garage included in the property. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price: $429,000. Square Feet: 1,932. HIGHLIGHTS:...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
