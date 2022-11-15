ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VT

Addison Independent

New food hub opens on Exchange Street

The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
ADDISON, VT
sevendaysvt

Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington

Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Rutland’s own Emerald City

The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Killington to purchase new town administrative building

KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
KILLINGTON, VT
beckersasc.com

3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
VERMONT STATE
Barton Chronicle

Obituaries 11.16.22

Barbara Stevens, 76, of Newport, loving wife of Lynn Stevens, died on November 5, 2022. She was born on October 1, 1946, in Livermore Falls, Maine, to the late Leo and Aurora (Pellitier) Fournier. On June 18, 1992, Barbara wed Lynn Stevens, who survives her. Barbara served professionally as an...
NEWPORT, VT
NECN

Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont

Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
BURLINGTON, VT
travel50states.com

The Hills Are Alive in Vermont

*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

At Long Last, Construction Begins on CityPlace Burlington Site

For the first time in four years, there's movement at the Pit. CityPlace Burlington, the long-stalled project in the center of Burlington’s downtown, was an active construction site on Tuesday morning. A crew of hard-hatted workers busied themselves at the site's entrance along Bank Street. An excavator scraped up mounds of dirt as dump trucks rumbled past, at one point prompting a gaggle of reporters to hastily make way.
BURLINGTON, VT
