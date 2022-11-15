Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
New food hub opens on Exchange Street
The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
Flavors of Our Travels Brings Global Vegan Cuisine to Rutland County
Driving up Route 7 just north of Rutland, it's hard to miss the bright purple-and-orange sign on Flavors of Our Travels, a takeout-only vegan restaurant open Friday through Sunday. The colors evoke the sunset that co-owners and partners Christian Cabrera, 31, and Katie Salomon, 30, see from their combination home...
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: A modern home in Milton that could be yours for $475,000
This single level home in Milton has modern finishes throughout and three bedrooms with a full bathroom at the end of the hallway. There is a large living room and kitchen as well as a massive backyard. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price: $475,000. Square Feet: 2,096.
Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington
Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
mountaintimes.info
Rutland’s own Emerald City
The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A three bedroom, three bathroom $429,000 house in Essex with garage space for five vehicles
This raised ranch in Essex has almost 2000 feet of living space and a sweet back deck. There is an attached two car garage and a detached three car garage included in the property. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price: $429,000. Square Feet: 1,932. HIGHLIGHTS:...
WCAX
Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments
New zoning changes in Hartford are facilitating a proposal to convert a defunct hotel off Route 5 into affordable housing for people with middle to low incomes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments.
VTDigger
Killington to purchase new town administrative building
KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
beckersasc.com
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
Moran FRAME debuts on Burlington’s ‘post-industrial northern waterfront’
The former J. Edward Moran Municipal Generating Station has been repurposed into a public space.
WCAX
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
Barton Chronicle
Obituaries 11.16.22
Barbara Stevens, 76, of Newport, loving wife of Lynn Stevens, died on November 5, 2022. She was born on October 1, 1946, in Livermore Falls, Maine, to the late Leo and Aurora (Pellitier) Fournier. On June 18, 1992, Barbara wed Lynn Stevens, who survives her. Barbara served professionally as an...
City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance in Relation to Parks—Addition OF KieslichI Park BCO Section 22-1
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 10/24/22. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That, Chapter 22, Parks, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 1 thereof to read as follows:
NECN
Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont
Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
travel50states.com
The Hills Are Alive in Vermont
*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
At Long Last, Construction Begins on CityPlace Burlington Site
For the first time in four years, there's movement at the Pit. CityPlace Burlington, the long-stalled project in the center of Burlington’s downtown, was an active construction site on Tuesday morning. A crew of hard-hatted workers busied themselves at the site's entrance along Bank Street. An excavator scraped up mounds of dirt as dump trucks rumbled past, at one point prompting a gaggle of reporters to hastily make way.
