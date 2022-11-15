Rescue crews on Friday recovered from a Central Coast island cave what may be the deceased body of a diver who went missing nearly two years ago. On Nov. 29, 2020, Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura was tank diving for lobster with a partner in the Painted Cave Preserve area of Santa Cruz Island, located in the Santa Barbara County section of the Channel Islands. Sturt never surfaced, and his partner called for help. Rescue crews searched for Sturt but did not locate him.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO