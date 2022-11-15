Read full article on original website
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades
ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
WFAA
Pitbull stops in Dallas for free concert
Mr. Worldwide brought the 305 to Dallas' Deep Ellum area Thursday night. According to Twitter, the concert was a surprise that many people rushed over to see.
Dallas, Fort Worth mayors proclaim National Adoption Day as 'Celebrate the Love Day'
DALLAS — For the second year in a row, WFAA is celebrating National Adoption Day -- which falls this year on November 19 -- by airing an adoption-centric broadcast special called "Celebrate The Love." And, after winning the National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award for last...
WFAA
WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast Area Round matchup between No. 1 China Spring and Kaufman
CORSICANA, Texas — The second round of the playoffs are upon us, which means the matchups just keep getting better. And this week, two teams that have been state-ranked this year in 4A-Division I meet up for a berth in the regional semifinals. China Spring and Kaufman play Friday...
Dallas CASA advocate Juan Nevarez shares importance of representation
DALLAS — Last year, more than 1,500 Dallas CASA volunteer advocates served over 3,000 children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. While more than 50% of these children were boys, only 17% of the current volunteer CASA advocates are men. Juan Nevarez sees the benefit of...
WFAA
'Yellowstone' knows country music: Every song featured on the hit show
FORT WORTH, Texas — Love Yellowstone or not, it's hard to deny one thing: The show's selection of music is top-notch. Creator Taylor Sheridan regularly features Texas country, Red Dirt and Americana staples on the hit show, which premiered Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13. And if you've seen...
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales post record-setting drop in October; prices falling, too
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth home sales broke a new record in October, falling 27% from the same month a year ago as higher mortgage rates continue to pour cold water on the housing market. A total...
Celebrate the Love: 2022 Adoption Special
DALLAS — Whether you want to watch 'Celebrate the Love' in its entirety right now or are more interested in the stories featured within the special, you've come to the right place!. Watch the 2022 'Celebrate the Love' special at the top of this article.
Tarrant Area Food Bank gives away 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Thousands of drivers lined up the Thursday before Thanksgiving outside of AT&T Stadium -- the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It would be easy to get the impression that it's a game day due to the heavy traffic around the stadium. But instead, thousands of people...
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune here. For the third time in four years, Texas is hoping to execute Stephen Barbee Wednesday evening. But first it must wait for courts to rule once again on the state’s handling of the prisoner’s religious rights in the death chamber.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7, at Fort Worth home and then burying their bodies
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the...
Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear. According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff...
North Texas nonprofit delivers customized clothing packages to foster homes
COPPELL, Texas — The Anderson home is spacious, and for all the right reasons. Austin Anderson saw the amount of closet space, and knew instantly it would be a great next home. That's because the home plays perfectly into plans for their nonprofit: Puddin' Pop. "Like so many during...
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered
DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
North Texas man convicted for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including rifling through senators' desks
WASHINGTON — A North Texas man is among the latest to be convicted for involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Larry Brock of Grapevine, Texas, was found guilty Wednesday of six charges, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding. The other charges include entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.
'The impact has occurred quickly' | Dallas tech startup remains optimistic amid mass layoffs in Silicon Valley
DALLAS — After just more than four years in business, the Alto team is preparing to celebrate a milestone. “We deliver the safest, most consistent, highest-quality rides in the market," Will Coleman, CEO and co-founder, of the Dallas-based tech start-up said. The company prides itself on providing a ride...
Mr. 305's performing in Dallas tonight! Here's how you can see him for free
DALLAS — Note: The concert happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The video above shows clips from attendees. Forget about tonight's plans and meet Pitbull in Deep Ellum. You can bring your best friends to see Pitbull in Deep Ellum. Ok, "Hotel Room Service" aside, Mr. Worldwide himself will actually...
WFAA
She's a champion of her students. Now 'Abbott Elementary' is championing her.
DALLAS — At the far end of Richard Lagow Elementary in Dallas is a relatively quiet classroom with a loud reputation. “When that light bulb goes off, I make sure everybody knows,” said teacher Amber Brown-Wright. “The school’s going to hear us.”. Brown-Wright teaches three-year-old students...
