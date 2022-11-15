ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

WFAA

XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Celebrate the Love: 2022 Adoption Special

DALLAS — Whether you want to watch 'Celebrate the Love' in its entirety right now or are more interested in the stories featured within the special, you've come to the right place!. Watch the 2022 'Celebrate the Love' special at the top of this article.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say

KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
KEENE, TX
WFAA

Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered

DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas man convicted for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including rifling through senators' desks

WASHINGTON — A North Texas man is among the latest to be convicted for involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Larry Brock of Grapevine, Texas, was found guilty Wednesday of six charges, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding. The other charges include entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.
GRAPEVINE, TX

