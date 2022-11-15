Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv power shortages ‘critical’ amid blackouts across Ukraine
Up to 40% of population facing hours-long outages after Russian attacks on infrastructure as freezing temperatures put additional strain on electricity grid
After winning the House, Republicans pivot from gas prices to gaslighting
Forget crime and inflation. The GOP only cares about one thing: Joe Biden. | Editorial
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch...
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump Will Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble, gobble. Gobble, gobble," the "Tonight Show" host taunted the former president.
"Take pity on Capitol rioters," says Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is hoping to appeal to Republican lawmakers to take pity on Capitol rioters facing charges for...
VP Harris meets briefly with China's Xi to 'keep lines open'
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. “I greeted President Xi before the APEC Leaders Retreat,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “I noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” Their exchange closely echoed Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week about China and the U.S. keeping lines of communication open.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — New Zealand’s climate minister has said a draft of the final document circulated by the presidency “has been received quite poorly by pretty much everybody,” adding that delegations are going into another round of talks. Speaking to reporters, James Shaw called the draft “entirely unsatisfactory.” He added that the proposal “abandons really any hope of achieving 1.5 (degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit),” referring to the warming limit agreed at the Paris agreement back in 2015. He said parties will continue to work on the issue as well as look to reach consensus on a loss and damage fund for developing nations who are suffering from the impacts of climate change.
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from...
Raab’s conflicts with staff caused Afghanistan evacuation delays – reports
Dominic Raab faced fresh questions on Saturday, after it was reported that his refusal to speak to Foreign Office staff he viewed as “time-wasters” caused a “blockage” during the evacuation from Afghanistan last year.The Deputy Prime Minister, whose oversight of the evacuation amid the Taliban’s power-grab came in for heavy criticism, was the subject of a fresh report in The Guardian newspaper which reported on claims that his working relationship with officials had a negative impact on Foreign Office efforts.Mr Raab is facing an investigation into his conduct, after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the...
