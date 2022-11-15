Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
WCAX
1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. For the first time, the Vermont Foodbank is trying out a distribution of halal chicken in the Burlington area. A small chicken farm in Colchester trying to fill a growing...
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
WCAX
Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
WCAX
Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
beckersasc.com
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance in Relation to Parks—Addition OF KieslichI Park BCO Section 22-1
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 10/24/22. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That, Chapter 22, Parks, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 1 thereof to read as follows:
mynbc5.com
Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
mynbc5.com
Chittenden County housing market among the hottest in the country
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington and South Burlington area isranked among the hottest real estate markets for October 2022, according to Realtor.com. "It's low supply and high demand," Real estate agent Krista Hoffsis said. "Every Realtor will tell you they have a list of buyers as long as their arm and they're looking for listings."
Moran FRAME debuts on Burlington’s ‘post-industrial northern waterfront’
The former J. Edward Moran Municipal Generating Station has been repurposed into a public space.
Former Schools Are Being Used for Childcare, Homes — and Community
In 2018, Rochester High School closed its doors. For years, enrollment had been dropping; the school's final graduating class had just two students. Prompted by the passage in 2015 of Act 46 — a Vermont education law that encourages school districts to merge into larger units — Rochester joined with Stockbridge to form a unified school district and started sending its high schoolers out of the district.
VTDigger
Killington to purchase new town administrative building
KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
WCAX
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
At Long Last, Construction Begins on CityPlace Burlington Site
For the first time in four years, there's movement at the Pit. CityPlace Burlington, the long-stalled project in the center of Burlington’s downtown, was an active construction site on Tuesday morning. A crew of hard-hatted workers busied themselves at the site's entrance along Bank Street. An excavator scraped up mounds of dirt as dump trucks rumbled past, at one point prompting a gaggle of reporters to hastily make way.
Burlington City Council Candidates Have Different Approaches to Housing, Public Safety
Three political newcomers are vying to fill a city council seat on Burlington's east side, where residents have been without full representation for two months. In September, Progressive councilor Jack Hanson stepped down in the East District, which covers Wards 1 and 8, to apply for a job in city government. A few weeks later, Ward 8 Progressive Ali House resigned for personal reasons.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
Vermont Fine Builds on the Legacy of Richmond’s Kitchen Table Bistro
In July, when Chelsea Morgan and Tom D'Angelo announced their plans to open Vermont Fine in Richmond, the chef-owners explained that the name is a playful attempt to sum up the state's unofficial dress code: a flannel shirt and a Carhartt jacket. "You can come here right off the farm,"...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0