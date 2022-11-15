ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
BURLINGTON, VT
beckersasc.com

3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Chittenden County housing market among the hottest in the country

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington and South Burlington area isranked among the hottest real estate markets for October 2022, according to Realtor.com. "It's low supply and high demand," Real estate agent Krista Hoffsis said. "Every Realtor will tell you they have a list of buyers as long as their arm and they're looking for listings."
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Former Schools Are Being Used for Childcare, Homes — and Community

In 2018, Rochester High School closed its doors. For years, enrollment had been dropping; the school's final graduating class had just two students. Prompted by the passage in 2015 of Act 46 — a Vermont education law that encourages school districts to merge into larger units — Rochester joined with Stockbridge to form a unified school district and started sending its high schoolers out of the district.
ROCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

Killington to purchase new town administrative building

KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

At Long Last, Construction Begins on CityPlace Burlington Site

For the first time in four years, there's movement at the Pit. CityPlace Burlington, the long-stalled project in the center of Burlington’s downtown, was an active construction site on Tuesday morning. A crew of hard-hatted workers busied themselves at the site's entrance along Bank Street. An excavator scraped up mounds of dirt as dump trucks rumbled past, at one point prompting a gaggle of reporters to hastily make way.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington City Council Candidates Have Different Approaches to Housing, Public Safety

Three political newcomers are vying to fill a city council seat on Burlington's east side, where residents have been without full representation for two months. In September, Progressive councilor Jack Hanson stepped down in the East District, which covers Wards 1 and 8, to apply for a job in city government. A few weeks later, Ward 8 Progressive Ali House resigned for personal reasons.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

