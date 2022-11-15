Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
Steel Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Congested area on I-81 in Roanoke County cleared
The congested area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays, according to VDOT. VDOT says the congested area is at mile marker 143. As of 4:04 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles, according to VDOT.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Getting organized for the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some wait until the New Year or springtime to clean out their closets and get their cabinets in order, but why wait? The holidays are a great time to get organized so you know what you’ve got and what you need. It’s also nice knowing that if your guests were to open any of your closets or cabinets, they’ll be pleasantly surprised at how everything looks neat, clean, and in order.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke to consider new smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council will consider adopting a new ordinance requiring smoke alarms to be installed in rental properties to improve the community’s fire risk. According to a 2021 report by the National Fire Protection Association, three of five home fire deaths occurred in properties where...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office organizes Thanksgiving Giveback
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers are helping the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office provide a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 350 families. Community partners, including Food Lion and Earth Fare, served up the ingredients. And a crowd gathered at the Melrose Library Friday afternoon to pack grocery bags for the first...
WDBJ7.com
Here’s what not to put down the drain this Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This Thanksgiving you may have a lot of leftover grease from cooking that big turkey, but the Western Virginia Water Authority wants to remind you of the potential dangers when you don’t dispose of that grease properly. Fats, oils and grease should not go down...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 N in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a vehicle crash that is currently causing approximately six miles of backups on Interstate 81 North in Roanoke County. The crash is located at mile marker 133.9 and has shut down the left shoulder, left lane, and...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to VDOT 511, the crash is located at mile marker 164 and has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backed up for approximately 2 miles in the area.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Montgomery County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Officials say the crash happened at mile marker 125.5. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed,...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic launches new research-based training for medical students
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is offering a new curriculum to train medical students on how to deliver difficult news. Traditionally, medical students learn how to handle serious diagnoses through experience and practice. Carilion’s new training allows students to learn in a safe and controlled environment with actors as patients.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department urges public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging the public to lock their car doors after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts. There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year which is a 90% increase from last year. A significant amount of those thefts were due to the vehicle being left unlocked.
WDBJ7.com
Watch tips on how to deal with grief during the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but if you’re grieving a loved one, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year. Struggling with the loss of a loved one or loss of something else like a job, marriage, etc., the holidays can be especially hard.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
WSET
Home catches fire in Bedford, crews site smoke detector for saving lives of family, pets
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department says a smoke detector may be the reason a family and their pets are alive following a blaze at a home on Friday morning. The department, along with Company 5 (Forest), BCoFR Medic 14-1, and Ambulance 14 were dispatched to the 1100-block of Shiloh Lane for the report of a basement fire.
live5news.com
Virginia police department adds pony to its force
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member on its police force. Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony, WDBJ reported. “He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” John Tarter, with the police...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about its public education campaign to help customers understand their energy usage and what they can do to reduce cost. Appalachian Power just launched an Energy Calculator that allows customers to...
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
wfxrtv.com
Huddleston Volunteer Firefighters respond to house fire to find “remnants” left of home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire, and upon arriving they say they found “remnants of what had been a 2-story home burning”. Firefighters say in a Facebook post they responded to Ashwell Ridge Drive on Thursday, Nov. 17...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Advent musical serves as fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry to help the homeless
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The group Logos Theatricus is busy in rehearsals for a show next month that’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. “It’s an Advent musical, and of course I think it’s a great play with a great message at the greatest time of year. It’s filled with music, thought-provoking, but humorous scenes.,” says Kevin Lewis with Logos Theatricus Productions, Inc.
WSET
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, November 16, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Suzanne in Blacksburg asked, “I plan to travel for Thanksgiving and I don’t want to leave...
Comments / 0