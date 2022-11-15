Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
Steel Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
VTPD adds Ringo the pony to its force
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member of its police force. Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony. “He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” VTPD’s John Tarter said....
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Achieving your dreams, one step at a time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a dream that lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says has taken over four years to come true. Scaggs is now the proud author of the book titled, ”Worth it and Wonderful: Inspiration for Christian Women to Live Bravely and Boldly.”. The book is available...
Group designed to match youth with community resources
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Small – Founder of “Building Bridges over Barriers,” along with Antinette Beane, the Melrose Library branch manager - joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the movement Small created to focus on linking youth with community resources through education, sports, life skills, and mental/physical health awareness to assist youth in overcoming barriers on their road to success.
Hospital association highlights Carilion Clinic psychiatric program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A successful program at Carilion Clinic has received statewide attention from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The association highlights innovative hospital-based programs in a series of webinars. Thursday’s focus was the Carilion Clinic Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, which has had early success keeping patients out...
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Advent musical serves as fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry to help the homeless
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The group Logos Theatricus is busy in rehearsals for a show next month that’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. “It’s an Advent musical, and of course I think it’s a great play with a great message at the greatest time of year. It’s filled with music, thought-provoking, but humorous scenes.,” says Kevin Lewis with Logos Theatricus Productions, Inc.
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
Liberty men’s basketball defeated by Southern Miss, 76-72
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames men’s basketball team lost a tight one on Friday night, falling to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 76-72. Darius McGhee put up 29 points, while Brody Peebles added 24. Liberty goes on to face Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Roanoke Elks Lodge donates $20,000 worth of food to families in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Elks Lodge is getting ready to deliver Thanksgiving food boxes this weekend to families in need. The Elks Lodge will give the food boxes to more than 130 families this year. Its members and the community donated more than $20,000 worth of food. Each...
Downtown Salem businesses are asking for your support
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the construction going on, you can still visit the shops in downtown Salem. The small businesses want you to know they are open and ready for business. As improvements are being made alongside Main Street, you are still able to go and shop. You can...
Elmwood on Ice and Dickens of Christmas return to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas, and that means the return of holiday events in Roanoke. Downtown Roanoke is again presenting Elmwood on Ice, sponsored by WDBJ7, and Dickens of a Christmas. Jaime Clark from Downtown Roanoke Inc. dropped by 7@four with information about...
Take a Journey through Special Moments in Time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “A Beautifully Broken Virginia,” An Art Talk with John Plashal, takes a look at this photographer’s coffee table book that’s a visually captivating journey through Virginia’s abandoned afterworld. Lauren Ellis from Piedmont Arts, along with John Plashal, joined us on Here...
Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about its public education campaign to help customers understand their energy usage and what they can do to reduce cost. Appalachian Power just launched an Energy Calculator that allows customers to...
FFE Week 12 Player of the Week: Ian Cann
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The North Cross Raider football team has a handful of weapons that has lifted the team to the state championships. Ian Cann is no exception, although he didn’t fall in love with the first ball he ever carried. “I originally started to play soccer and...
New Sheetz opening soon on Orange Avenue NE
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Sheetz on Williamson Road NE is closing Thursday, November 17 at midnight. But a new one is opening very soon on Orange Avenue. November 28, the gas station will hold a grand opening celebration. The company will offer customers free coffee and soda for the entire day.
Here’s how to take advantage of seasonal work
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seasonal work is temporary employment that recurs around the same time every year. Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works Outreach Coordinator, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about seasonal jobs and the benefits they offer. One benefit to a seasonal job is that it provides...
Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, you have the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
Paranormal Cirque returns to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Cirque Italia returns for a show that has never been seen in Salem. It is called Paranormal Cirque. Do you have what it takes to survive the creatures of the night? What’s billed as a “high-flying, heart-pumping show” will be held at the Salem Civic Center through November 27.
Liberty University plans to build new dorm and parking garage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University has announced plans to build a new residence hall and parking garage. The new residence hall will be between Commons III and the New Reber-Thomas Dining Hall. It will be 166,908 square feet and 10 stories tall. It will house 654 student beds, with two students per room with a shared private bathroom. The dorm construction is projected to begin as early as January and is expected to be complete by the Fall 2024 semester.
Danville Police Department to hold youth engagement talent show
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its fourth annual youth engagement talent show Friday night. The talent show will feature singing, dancing, rapping and other performances from 23 students. The performers will be split into three groups and each group will receive a first, second, and...
