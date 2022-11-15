ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

VTPD adds Ringo the pony to its force

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member of its police force. Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony. “He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” VTPD’s John Tarter said....
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Achieving your dreams, one step at a time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a dream that lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says has taken over four years to come true. Scaggs is now the proud author of the book titled, ”Worth it and Wonderful: Inspiration for Christian Women to Live Bravely and Boldly.”. The book is available...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Group designed to match youth with community resources

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Small – Founder of “Building Bridges over Barriers,” along with Antinette Beane, the Melrose Library branch manager - joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the movement Small created to focus on linking youth with community resources through education, sports, life skills, and mental/physical health awareness to assist youth in overcoming barriers on their road to success.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hospital association highlights Carilion Clinic psychiatric program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A successful program at Carilion Clinic has received statewide attention from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The association highlights innovative hospital-based programs in a series of webinars. Thursday’s focus was the Carilion Clinic Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, which has had early success keeping patients out...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Advent musical serves as fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry to help the homeless

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The group Logos Theatricus is busy in rehearsals for a show next month that’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. “It’s an Advent musical, and of course I think it’s a great play with a great message at the greatest time of year. It’s filled with music, thought-provoking, but humorous scenes.,” says Kevin Lewis with Logos Theatricus Productions, Inc.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Liberty men’s basketball defeated by Southern Miss, 76-72

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames men’s basketball team lost a tight one on Friday night, falling to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 76-72. Darius McGhee put up 29 points, while Brody Peebles added 24. Liberty goes on to face Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Elks Lodge donates $20,000 worth of food to families in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Elks Lodge is getting ready to deliver Thanksgiving food boxes this weekend to families in need. The Elks Lodge will give the food boxes to more than 130 families this year. Its members and the community donated more than $20,000 worth of food. Each...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Salem businesses are asking for your support

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the construction going on, you can still visit the shops in downtown Salem. The small businesses want you to know they are open and ready for business. As improvements are being made alongside Main Street, you are still able to go and shop. You can...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Elmwood on Ice and Dickens of Christmas return to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas, and that means the return of holiday events in Roanoke. Downtown Roanoke is again presenting Elmwood on Ice, sponsored by WDBJ7, and Dickens of a Christmas. Jaime Clark from Downtown Roanoke Inc. dropped by 7@four with information about...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Take a Journey through Special Moments in Time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “A Beautifully Broken Virginia,” An Art Talk with John Plashal, takes a look at this photographer’s coffee table book that’s a visually captivating journey through Virginia’s abandoned afterworld. Lauren Ellis from Piedmont Arts, along with John Plashal, joined us on Here...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about its public education campaign to help customers understand their energy usage and what they can do to reduce cost. Appalachian Power just launched an Energy Calculator that allows customers to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

FFE Week 12 Player of the Week: Ian Cann

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The North Cross Raider football team has a handful of weapons that has lifted the team to the state championships. Ian Cann is no exception, although he didn’t fall in love with the first ball he ever carried. “I originally started to play soccer and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Sheetz opening soon on Orange Avenue NE

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Sheetz on Williamson Road NE is closing Thursday, November 17 at midnight. But a new one is opening very soon on Orange Avenue. November 28, the gas station will hold a grand opening celebration. The company will offer customers free coffee and soda for the entire day.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here’s how to take advantage of seasonal work

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seasonal work is temporary employment that recurs around the same time every year. Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works Outreach Coordinator, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about seasonal jobs and the benefits they offer. One benefit to a seasonal job is that it provides...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, you have the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Paranormal Cirque returns to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Cirque Italia returns for a show that has never been seen in Salem. It is called Paranormal Cirque. Do you have what it takes to survive the creatures of the night? What’s billed as a “high-flying, heart-pumping show” will be held at the Salem Civic Center through November 27.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Liberty University plans to build new dorm and parking garage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University has announced plans to build a new residence hall and parking garage. The new residence hall will be between Commons III and the New Reber-Thomas Dining Hall. It will be 166,908 square feet and 10 stories tall. It will house 654 student beds, with two students per room with a shared private bathroom. The dorm construction is projected to begin as early as January and is expected to be complete by the Fall 2024 semester.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department to hold youth engagement talent show

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its fourth annual youth engagement talent show Friday night. The talent show will feature singing, dancing, rapping and other performances from 23 students. The performers will be split into three groups and each group will receive a first, second, and...
DANVILLE, VA

