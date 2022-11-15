ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects

DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Sumas Christmas in the Park

Click the poster for more details from the organizers. Send your event’s or non-profit group’s flyer to news@whatcom-news.com to be posted on the Community Bulletin Board.
SUMAS, WA

