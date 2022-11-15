Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatcom-news.com
Prosecutor declines to file charge in downtown Bellingham drive-by shooting incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate that no charges were filed against Lucas William Galan following a shooting incident in downtown Bellingham that led to his and another suspect’s arrest. Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police video demonstrates futility of fleeing from K9s and drones
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At about 7:35pm on Friday, November 11th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Wyck Road and ended up tracking the vehicle’s driver through a marsh area using a K9 unit and an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
whatcom-news.com
Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects
DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
whatcom-news.com
Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
whatcom-news.com
Sumas Christmas in the Park
Click the poster for more details from the organizers. Send your event’s or non-profit group’s flyer to news@whatcom-news.com to be posted on the Community Bulletin Board.
whatcom-news.com
Largest freeze-dried pet food production facility in North America to be built in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. — A freeze-dried pet food company intends to build the largest freeze-dried pet food production facility in North America in Lynden. They hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in October. The 200,000-square-foot building will feature a freezer, a pre-processing area, a freeze-drying section, a packaging area and an automated...
Comments / 0